Third teenager charged with murdering homeless man in King's Cross near bins where he was living

Anthony Marks was attacked in the early hours of August 10 in Cromer Street (Met Police)

A third teenager has been charged with murdering a homeless man who died after a suspected assault near King’s Cross station.

Anthony Marks, 51, died from injuries sustained in an attack in the early hours of August 10 in Cromer Street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Marks was homeless and had been sheltering in a bin storage shed near where he was fatally injured.

Haringey resident Mia Campos-Jorge, 18, will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Campos-Jorge was arrested on Monday, on suspicion of murder and was charged later the same day.

Three other people, Harry Gittins, of Regent Square, Camden, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have previously been charged with Anthony’s murder and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

The teenage murder suspects cannot be identified due to their young ages.

Mr Marks received treatment in hospital for three days before being discharged.

Two weeks later he suffered a seizure and was readmitted to hospital where he sadly died on September 25.

Police previously issued an appeal for witnesses, and were hunting for members of Mr Marks’ family.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to identify next-of-kin for Anthony and I urge anyone who can help to contact the investigation team,” Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee previously said.

“I am also very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time of the murder and we know that some of those people tried to help Anthony.

“If you are one of those people please do get in touch with us.”