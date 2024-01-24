Thiru Vignarajah announces second bid for Baltimore City Mayor
For a second time in four years, Thiru Vignarajah is running for Baltimore City Mayor. The former deputy attorney general of Maryland finished fourth in the 2020 Democratic primary behind incumbent Brandon Scott and former Mayor and fellow 2024 challenger Sheila Dixon. Vignarajah also ran twice unsuccessfully for Baltimore State's Attorney in 2018 and 2022. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/thiru-vignarajah-to-announce-his-bid-for-baltimore-city-mayor