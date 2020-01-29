'This Is Us' fans are feeling 'angry and betrayed' by series creator Dan Fogelman

Warning: this article contains spoilers from this week's episode of 'This Is Us.'

The second episode of the This Is Us "Big Three Trilogy" was all about Kevin Pearson.

The first part of the trilogy left viewers with a cliffhanger surrounding Kevin sleeping with a woman, whose identity is unknown. However, on Tuesday, that woman was revealed and fans were shocked. The woman turned out to be Kate Pearson's best friend, Madison, and here is why this is kind of a big deal.

Two years ago, following the Season 2 finale, viewers began to buzz about the possibility of Madison and Kevin ending up together, when Madison shot Kevin "a look" during the wedding. However, series creator Dan Fogelman instantly shot down that theory, revealing that Caitlin Thompson, the actress who plays Madison, is his wife in real life. Fogelman tweeted:

Just FYI: Madison is my wife in real life @CaitwithaC



And if you thought I was letting her sleep with @justinhartley on national television you're nuts. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 14, 2018

Fans dropped the theory and, apparently, two years later, they are no longer shipping Kevin and Madison. Viewers even took to social media to express their unhappiness towards Fogelman. Here are just a few:

I FEEL SO ANGRY AND BETRAYED. ESPECIALLY SINCE @Dan_Fogelman SAID HE WOULD NEVER HAVE MADISON WITH KEVIN. I WANT #Kophie BACK, NOT MADISON, NOT LIZZIE, NOT ANYONE ELSE. SOPHIE BELONGS WITH KEVIN. #ThisIsUs #Kophie pic.twitter.com/GtBajUgy5W — Brittany💙 (@ALittleLiarPLL5) January 29, 2020

Me to my fellow #ThisIsUs stans who mad about Kevin and “you know who” because y’all believed @Dan_Fogelman when he said what he said about Kevin and “you know who” could NEVER.



Coming from #Shondaland standom, I knowwwwww. Ya never trust them writers. They gone lie pic.twitter.com/uYmNT4zVya — Arjun Singh (@arjun_singh111) January 29, 2020

What?! @Dan_Fogelman I thought you said you weren't going to go there! Oh man #thisisus wait how is Kate going to feel about this? #UndecidedOnThisShip — Courtney Simmons (@IAmTheCourt) January 29, 2020

Dan Fogelman said it wouldn't happen and I believed him. #thisisus — Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn528) January 29, 2020

@NBCThisisUs @Dan_Fogelman Ugh !!! you must know how many unhappy fans you have right now 😤😤😤🤨🤨🤨



How do you make Kevin’s lifelong love Madison??? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Xaq7H8HNS7 — Paula (@paula_30throad) January 29, 2020

.@Dan_Fogelman playing the long game to throw us off of the scent of a Kevin Madison relationship... #thisisus https://t.co/ad15C8xuiU — Jenny (@drlittlejenny) January 29, 2020

However, technically, it wasn't confirmed that Kevin and Madison hooked up. It's only assumed since we see Kevin sitting shirtless on the bed, while Madison is fast asleep. To be confirmed if they really did and, if so, it still doesn't mean the two end up together. Plus, what would Kate think?

Speaking of Kate, This Is Us returns in two weeks for her episode, which is the final episode in the Big Three Trilogy.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Watch the powerful ‘This Is Us’ scene about mental health, which fans are praising:

