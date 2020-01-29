'This Is Us' fans are feeling 'angry and betrayed' by series creator Dan Fogelman

Kylie Mar
Host & Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

Warning: this article contains spoilers from this week's episode of 'This Is Us.'

The second episode of the This Is Us "Big Three Trilogy" was all about Kevin Pearson.

The first part of the trilogy left viewers with a cliffhanger surrounding Kevin sleeping with a woman, whose identity is unknown. However, on Tuesday, that woman was revealed and fans were shocked. The woman turned out to be Kate Pearson's best friend, Madison, and here is why this is kind of a big deal. 

Two years ago, following the Season 2 finale, viewers began to buzz about the possibility of Madison and Kevin ending up together, when Madison shot Kevin "a look" during the wedding. However, series creator Dan Fogelman instantly shot down that theory, revealing that Caitlin Thompson, the actress who plays Madison, is his wife in real life. Fogelman tweeted:

Fans dropped the theory and, apparently, two years later, they are no longer shipping Kevin and Madison. Viewers even took to social media to express their unhappiness towards Fogelman. Here are just a few:

However, technically, it wasn't confirmed that Kevin and Madison hooked up. It's only assumed since we see Kevin sitting shirtless on the bed, while Madison is fast asleep. To be confirmed if they really did and, if so, it still doesn't mean the two end up together. Plus, what would Kate think?

Speaking of Kate, This Is Us returns in two weeks for her episode, which is the final episode in the Big Three Trilogy.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Watch the powerful ‘This Is Us’ scene about mental health, which fans are praising:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.