This Morning viewers unimpressed by John Torode sandwich lesson

This Morning viewers were not impressed with being told how to make a sandwich on the show.

MasterChef star John Torode appeared on the ITV show to conduct a cooking demonstration themed around National Sandwich Week. The professional chef showed viewers and hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard how to layer ingredients between two pieces of bread to create a sandwich. And he didn't even use butter on the bread.

Some viewers felt patronised at being taught how to make such a simple dish, with no actual 'cooking' required.

John Torode demonstrated how to make a sandwich on This Morning. (Getty Images)

This Morning celebrated British Sandwich Week, which takes place between 20 and 26 May.

The ITV daytime show held a poll, asking viewers to vote for their favourite of five classic sandwiches - BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato), cheese and pickle, tuna mayo, chicken salad and egg and cress.

Meanwhile, Torode demonstrated how to make a gourmet Greek-style sandwich of chicken in yoghurt with hummus, aubergine dop and feta on white sourdough bread.

Some viewers were irritated by this segment being billed as a cooking demonstration.

This Morning viewers voted the BLT their favourite sandwich. (Getty Images)

One wrote on social media platform X: "#thismorning making a sandwich pretty simple why show us how to make it when we already know lol."

Another wrote: "How to make a sandwich. Tomorrow on #thismorning - how to tie your shoelaces."

One viewer fumed: "How to make a funking sandwich today #ThisMorning" And another moaned: "We have called this twitter, we said they would teach us how to make a butty. And here we are... #ThisMorning."

One joked: "#thismorning Sorry I'm late gang. Obviously haven't missed anything. I'm sure I can make a sandwich."

Other viewers were more upset about Torode spreading the bread with hummus and not butter.

One commented: "Oh ffs! Torode trying to teach us how to make a sandwich! He's screwed up already - where's the butter?? What's the item tomorrow, how to boil a kettle? #thismorning."

And another declared: "I'm old school always put butter on the bread first #ThisMorning."

Though historically it can be traced back further in time and in various parts of the world, the sandwich is named after John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, an eighteenth-century English aristocrat. It is commonly recorded that Lord Sandwich, a lover of gambling, would ask his servants to bring him salt beef between two pieces of bread so that he could play cards and eat at the same time.

What else happened on This Morning?

John Torode hates it when his wife Lisa Faulkner eats tuna sandwiches. (Getty Images)

Torode confessed he hates the smell of tuna so much he has to leave the house when wife Lisa Faulkner eats it. Torode married Celebrity MasterChef winner Faulkner in 2019. He revealed: "My wife loves tuna and sweetcorn. Honestly, I have to leave the house, I can't stand it."

The BLT was named This Morning viewers' favourite sandwich with 1,579 votes. Cheese and pickle came second with 1,692 votes.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1.

