This week’s reality TV recap: A fan favorite quit ‘The Voice,'; Joan Vassos made her final pick on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ — and more

G’morning, reality fans! Can I pull you for a chat? We’ve got loads to discuss this week thanks to a Golden Bachelorette finale, two Housewife meltdowns and a mysterious exit on The Voice. Let’s dig in.

'The Voice' contestant Tanner Frick (Casey Durkin/NBC)

Reality moment of the week

Fierce as the competition might be, it’s not often that The Voice gets truly dramatic. But this week was an exception. Why did fan-favorite country crooner Tanner Frick leave without warning?

What happened: Frick’s gravely voice scored a four-chair turn less than a minute into his blind audition. But this week, host Carson Daly said he’d left and offered no further explanation. [Entertainment Weekly]

What people are saying: Tanner hinted at his motivation on TikTok, where he teased a new song called “Lonesome Road” with the lyrics “I guess I’m a lone wolf and a stray / Ain’t nobody want me anyway.” [Billboard]

My hot take: It’s obvious, no? Looks like Tanner saw an opportunity to pull a Benson Boone and launch his music career early. Carpe diem, I say! [Us Weekly]

Kinney (left) and her 'DWTS' partner (Eric McCandless/Disney)

The recaps



💃 ‘Dancing With the Stars’

DWTS hit a major milestone this week with its 500th episode, and as if on cue, the judges gave singer-actress Chandler Kinney the season’s first perfect scores. NBA alum Dwight Howard, meanwhile, finally went home. [Yahoo Entertainment/GMA]

🏝️ ‘Survivor’

In Week 9, Genevieve proved that Canadians aren’t always so nice by masterminding Sol’s demise. So much for Sol’s Secret Agents, eh? Sol put it best in his exit interview: “They got my ass.” [Entertainment Weekly/GoldDerby]

🌹 ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Joan picked Chock during the finale, leaving Guy to cry in the rain. Her season was sweet, if a little drama-starved, and I’m mostly hoping that Golden alums Susan and Jack hook up after sitting together in the audience this week. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🗽 ‘RHONY’

For a second, it seemed like some actual, bonafide drama had snuck into this snoozefest of a season when rumors flew this week about Rebecca Minkoff’s pregnancy. Alas, it was just a prank. Ugh. Predictably, fans are not happy. [BuzzFeed]

⛰️ ‘RHOSLC’

The episode title says it all: “Revenge Is Best Served in Coach.” Bronwyn had a rare stroke of comedic genius by booking Lisa for a 65-minute flight in coach — effectively plopping a shiny red cherry on top of Lisa’s already fantastic meltdown. [Bravo/Daily Beast]

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Reality trivia

Which former Survivor contestant recently got elected to be Washington state’s attorney general?

Hint: This person competed in the Australian Outback in 2001.

Answer at the bottom.

3 questions



...with Kyndall Cunningham

The world of Housewives was positively buzzing this week, so naturally, I hit up one of my favorite Bravo mavens — Vox culture reporter Kyndall Cunningham — for a quick chat.

Laura: We're six weeks into RHOP. Who would you say is the season standout so far?

Kyndall: I definitely think Stacey is the MVP. She has the funniest facial expressions and the best confessionals. Plus, she’s dating a sketchy actor who happens to be celibate, and it’s very fascinating!

Laura: We just saw Part 2 of the RHOC reunion. What was your favorite storyline from this season?

Kyndall: I loved seeing Jenn stand up to Tamra after everything she'd done to her the past two seasons. It’s rare you have housewives who are super-nice but can also read someone for filth when it’s time.

Laura: RHOSLC dropped a wild midseason trailer this week. What sets this franchise branch apart from the rest?

Kyndall: It definitely feels more improvised than other shows. These women are very prepared and studied in Housewives-isms. Thankfully, they’re so funny that it works most of the time.

Go deeper: Here’s that $4 million necklace RHOSLC’s Bronwyn got from her husband.

Strawberry Shortcake on 'The Masked Singer' (Fox via Getty Images)

Next week's watchlist

1️⃣ Dancing With the Stars: The semifinals kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Make sure you prepare by checking out everyone’s scores from this week. [Today]

2️⃣ Masked Singer: Wednesday is Miley Cyrus Night, so tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime: Meet one of the newest secret singers, Strawberry Shortcake. [Entertainment Weekly/Gold Derby]

3️⃣ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Ready to add more housewives to your roster? RHOBH returns to Bravo for Season 14 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Buckle up, because it looks like Kyle and Dorit are still feuding after that fiery Season 13 reunion. [Bravo/RealityTea]

✅ Trivia answer: He might’ve finished seventh on Survivor: The Australian Outback, but last week, Nick Brown was elected to become the first Black attorney general in Washington state.

