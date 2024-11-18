Why is Wolf Hall’s Thomas Cromwell such a fascinating character?

Henry VIII's political advisor has become a subject of great interest with the public thanks to Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy and its BBC adaptation.

Thomas Cromwell has become a figure of great interest thanks to Hilary Mantel and her exquisite work of historical fiction Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies, and The Mirror and the Light, which brought Henry VIII's fascinating if elusive advisor into the forefront of the narrative.

In history, Cromwell was the principle political advisor of Henry VIII, helping in the establishing the English Reformation from the dissolution of the monasteries to the strengthening of royal rule. He was later arrested for heresy and treason after Henry VIII turned against him, and was executed in 1540.

The character is portrayed by Mark Rylance in BBC's Wolf Hall, which has returned for a second season adapting The Mirror and the Light and charts his time alongside Henry VIII (Damian Lewis) from his marriage to Catherine of Aragorn through to his nuptials to Jane Seymour and beyond. But it begs the question, what is it about Cromwell that has made him so fascinating to viewers?

For Mantel the answer lies in the secrecy around the historical figure, because historians knew a lot about his political life but not much about his personal life — which gave her room to explore it further in her novels.

Thomas Cromwell was an English statesman who served as King Henry VIII's chief minister from 1532 to 1540. (Getty Images)

Speaking in 2012 for 4th Estate Books, Mantel said: "The story of the reign of Henry VIII has been told so many times, but I knew right from the beginning that I could make it different and I could make it come up fresh new, simply because I’m working with a character, Thomas Cromwell, whose life was intriguing.

"An almost unexplored personality, very very close to Henry, very central for 10 years of his reign, his righthand mad. But his story has not been explored. Once you stand in Cromwell’s shoes all the viewpoints change and everything comes up differently, he is a character who in a way is difficult for a modern historian because the whole area of his private life is shaded, is secluded.

"We don’t know whether it’s the accident of what sources have been preserved, or whether in fact he was a closed, hidden man intent on covering his own tracks. But, however that may have been, the result is we know a great deal about his political life, his public life, and next to nothing about his personal, private life. Now this is a problem for a novelist but it is a huge opportunity."

For Hilary Mantel the intrigue around Thomas Cromwell is because historians know so little about the man's personal life, which gave her room to explore it further in her novels. (BBC)

The late author went on: "I cannot make a coherent narrative of Cromwell’s life because the first 30 years of his life were passed in obscurity, almost the first forty years, and then suddenly he steps onto a public stage. But we do have an idea: his background was poor, he was the son of a blacksmith, he took off from home, ran away when he was about 15 years old.

"This is what a historical novelist is looking for, to make the old story new, I think that is part of the secret of the success of Wolf Hall. In that it takes something that people think they know about, and it draws them in and asks them to use their imagination to see a whole new side to that narrative."

When she first began thinking of writing Wolf Hall, sharing in her book A Memoir of my Formal Self that she felt the narrative was "irresistible" and was convinced "someone else would write it."

"It wasn’t that I wanted to rehabilitate him," the late author wrote in her final book. "I do not run a Priory clinic for the dead. Rather, I was driven by powerful curiosity. If a villain, an interesting villain, yes?

Hilary Mantel said of the historical figure in 2012: 'It wasn’t that I wanted to rehabilitate him. I do not run a Priory clinic for the dead. Rather, I was driven by powerful curiosity. If a villain, an interesting villain, yes?' (BBC)

"My first explorations challenged my easy prejudices. Some readers think I’ve been too easy on Cromwell. In fact, it’s possible to write a version of his career in which he is, at worst, the loyal servant of a bad master."

It is this complexity that has made readers so fascinated by her books, and the version of Cromwell that she presented in them. Director Peter Kosminsky said: "If I were to ask myself what is it about Wolf Hall that inspires me the most, it’s something that Hilary said to me right at the very beginning of the journey – 'remember that these characters don’t know that they’re characters in history. To them, they are living their lives just as you or I, in what is, for them, the present day'.

"Anne Boleyn doesn’t know that she’s one of six wives, she doesn’t know that she will be beheaded by a swordsman from Calais. She sees herself as a reformer, as somebody who is living in a fantastically exciting time in history when there’s significant religious and political change.

Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky said: 'He’s an ordinary man placed in an extraordinary situation... but that turns out to be a terrifying dangerous position.' (BBC)

"I’ve focused on that and tried to get that sense of now into the way we have brought this extraordinary literary achievement to the screen by shooting it in a very contemporary, documentary style, with handheld cameras and a sense of discovering this world with Thomas Cromwell. And it all flows from that original comment that Hilary made to me."

The executive producer went on: "Cromwell is a highly contemporary figure. He’s not a cardinal or an aristocrat. He’s an ordinary man placed in an extraordinary situation, perhaps the first professional civil servant. He rises to the second most powerful man in the kingdom after Henry.

"But that turns out to be a terrifying dangerous position in the court of such capricious monarch. In a very real sense, The Mirror and the Light is a portrait of what it is like to be at the beck and call of a despot, a man whose ego is completely out of control."

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light airs every Sunday at 9pm on BBC One, and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.