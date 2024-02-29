Thomas Kingston: Inquest to open into death of Prince Michael of Kent's son-in-law

Thomas Kingston (right) died suddenly on 25 February

An inquest into the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and son in law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, will be opened.

Gloucestershire Coroner's Court said Mr Kingston's death would be examined from Friday 1 March.

He died suddenly on 25 February aged 45 in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and no one else is involved.

Mr Kingston married Lady Gabriella in 2019 in a ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

The court said the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, would conduct the opening of the inquest.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to his family.

Lady Gabriella, 42, paid tribute to her late husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an "exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him".

The death was described as a "great shock to the whole family".

Lady Gabriella, not a working member of the Royal Family, is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - with Prince Michael, aged 81, being a grandson of King George V and first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were present at the service for the late former King Constantine of Greece at St George's Chapel on Tuesday.