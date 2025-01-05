Thomas Markle says he dreams of bringing ‘whole family together’

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father Thomas Markle said he dreams of bringing his “whole family together” and wishes Meghan “no ill-will”.

Mr Markle, 80, told the Mail on Sunday that “every day I see something about Meghan”, adding he did not “like some of the things my daughter has done” but would “always love her”.

In an interview with the newspaper, Mr Markle said he had decided to leave his coastal home in Rosarito, Mexico, adding that he was considering moving to south-east Asia.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since around the time of her wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

Mr Markle, a retired television lighting director and director of photography, made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the ceremony on May 19 2018.

Meghan has previously said she discovered her father was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”.

Speaking from his home in Rosarito, Mr Markle told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m not running away. I am going in search of a more positive life.

“Every day I see something about Meghan. This week it has been the new TV show.”

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex gave the world a first look at her new lifestyle series on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The eight-part series, which launches on January 15, sees Meghan inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions helped to make the series and she also gets a credit as one of its executive producers.

Discussing his daughter, Mr Markle said: “I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a normal family.

“There were good times. She was a good girl. I don’t like some of the things my daughter has done but I will always love her.

“My door is always open to her. I love her and that will never change. I love all my children.”

Meghan took the publisher of the Mail on Sunday – Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) – to court, after it published parts of a personal letter to her father, winning the case in 2021.

Discussing his plans to leave Mexico, Mr Markle said: “I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years.

“I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.”

He said he would “always have a soft spot in my heart for the kind people of the UK”, adding that the “British people have been so kind to me”.