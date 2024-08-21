Thomas Matthew Crooks Spotted at Trump Rally Before Butler Shooting

Newly released footage shows Thomas Matthew Crooks walking through a crowd at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, less than two hours before the failed assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The source told Storyful the footage was filmed at 4:26pm, about an hour and 39 minutes before multiple shots were fired toward the stage, killing one spectator and injuring two others.

Iron-Clad-USA.com, which was a vendor at the Butler Farm Show on July 13, told Storyful they wanted to document the scene “as the wind was creating a rather majestic scene as the last visitors were entering the venue.”

“Several days later we noticed Mr. Crooks in one of our videos,” the source told Storyful. Credit: Iron-Clad-USA.com via Storyful