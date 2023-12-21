Thomas Orchard: Belt may have contributed to man's death - inquest jury

Thomas Orchard, 32, died seven days after having an emergency response belt placed across his face after being taken into custody in Exeter in 2012

An emergency response belt used on a mentally ill man after his arrest may have contributed to his death, an inquest jury has found.

The inquest into the death of Thomas Orchard, 32, concluded he died of a cardiac arrest and a brain injury.

He died seven days after having the belt placed across his face after being arrested in Exeter in 2012.

The acting chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police issued an "unreserved apology" for the force's failings.

The jury found the use of the belt was reasonable but its prolonged use may have contributed to his death.

Arrest after disturbance

In a narrative conclusion, jury members found the process was likely to have increased his stress levels and ability to breathe.

Mr Orchard had paranoid schizophrenia but his life had improved through medication and after he became a Christian, the inquest at Devon County Hall in Exeter heard.

However, he became ill after he stopped taking his medication and was arrested after a disturbance in the city centre.

He died in hospital a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest at an Exeter police station.

Thomas Orchard had the belt placed across his face after being arrested

Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon and Cornwall Police apologised for the force's failings.

He said: "The record of inquest reflects that there were failings on the part of Devon and Cornwall Police, and those failings were also recognised by the force in formal admissions within this inquest.

"For those failings, I offer an unreserved apology."

In 2018, Devon and Cornwall Police admitted breaking health and safety rules over the use of the restraint.

The force admitted the breach on the basis that there were failings on how officers were trained to use the emergency response belt.

