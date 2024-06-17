Thomas Rhett Says He 'Loves Being a Dad' As He Celebrates Father's Day with All 4 Daughters

The country singer shares daughters Willa, 8, Ada, 6, Lennon, 4 and Lillie, 2, with his wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram Thomas Rhett and his four daughters

Thomas Rhett felt the love this Father's Day!

On Sunday, June 16, the girl dad, who shares daughters Willa, 8, Ada, 6, Lennon, 4 and Lillie, 2, with his wife Lauren, shared the scene he came home to on Instagram.

The country singer, 34, can be seen in a photo smiling with his four girls, who were wearing matching outfits. A hand-made rainbow Father's Day banner hung above their heads.

"Came home to this!!" he wrote in the caption. "I love being a dad so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads getting it done out there."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the "Beautiful As You" singer and shared that his oldest daughter Willa had a funny way of telling her dad that she liked his new album.

"She said it slaps," Thomas Rhett told the outlet. "I was like, 'Where did you hear that?' I guess slaps means that it just has a good beat. I really don't know, but I received it."

The proud dad added that his new album, About a Woman, will have "slappers, bangers only."

Earlier this year, he shared a series of photos to his Instagram in February as he celebrated his daughter Lennon's fourth birthday. The newly minted 4-year-old posed beside her pink Lilo and Stitch-themed cake, which featured a surfboard that read "Lelo."

Other photos showed the birthday girl posing under a "Le-Lo" and Stitch sign, holding a stuffed version of Stitch and dressed in a Lilo costume.

"Happy belated 4th birthday Lennon Love! I love you more than words can say. Please quit growing up so fast!" the proud dad wrote in his caption.

The family of six celebrated Christmas together in December and the "Gone Country" singer posted an adorable photo from the holiday on Instagram

In the picture, Lauren held daughter Lillie, while daughters Lennon, Ada and Willa posed in front of the couple.

"Merry Christmas Eve! From the Akins 🎄," he captioned the shot.

