Thomas Rhett Shows Off Throwback Before-and-After Photos with Wife Lauren Akins: 'What Could Go Right'

Rhett and Akins first met as children and later tied the knot in 2012

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are still going strong after 12 years of marriage and four kids!

On Monday, Oct. 28, the country superstar, 34, shared a sweet side-by-side of a throwback photo and current image that featured himself and his wife, also 34, quite a few years apart.

In the first shot, the couple can be seen as high schoolers posing for the camera holding sacks of flour, presumably as they took a lesson on how to take care of a baby. In the second photo, the pair pose in nature with their four kids as they go for a hike, all of them smiling.

"2 bags of flour turned into 4 real ones real fast…" the musician captioned the post, tagging his wife and adding the hashtag: "#whatcouldgoright."

Rhett and Akins have been candid about their long relationship, which began as early as elementary school, when they first met. They later reunited as adults and after six months of dating, the pair got engaged and tied the knot in October 2012, when they were each 22.

In 2016, the "Die a Happy Man" singer told PEOPLE that some of the people in their lives warned them about marrying too young — but the pair wed anyway.

"Everybody was telling us not to … but we just fell in love at a young age," Rhett told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple then adopted their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May 2017. Three months later, they welcomed daughter Ada James. They went on to welcome two more daughters, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.



Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins and their four children.

Just last month, Rhett opened up about his marriage to Akins even further in an interview with PEOPLE, and revealed that his recent song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" was written about his wife.

“'Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman' was written on my tour bus at 2 a.m. with a bunch of buddies. I think the more I live with it, the more, I don't know, the more depthy [sic] it felt,” he explained to PEOPLE in September, opening up about the title track from his recent studio album, About a Woman.

“For me, it's different. I saw my wife for the first time when I was a 6-year-old in first grade, but I can remember being a fifth and sixth grader just seeing her and being like, ‘Gosh, this is the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life,’ ” the country superstar added.

“And every year that we're married, I keep looking at her and I'm like, 'How did I get so lucky?' " Rhett recalled. "I think this whole record really encompasses me lucking out with the most amazing person in the world."



