Thomas the Tank Engine creator Britt Allcroft dies at 81 as family pays tribute

Thomas the Tank Engine creator Britt Allcroft has died aged 81.

The producer brought the beloved children's series to TV screens after securing the rights to adapt Reverend Wilbert Awdry’s Railway Series books.

The series aired as Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends from 1984 until 2021.

Allcroft’s family remembered her as an “adoring mother and wife and visionary producer” in an emotional statement.

Her death was announced by filmmaker Brannon Carty, who grew close to Allcroft while making the 2023 documentary An Unlikely Fandom: The Impact Of Thomas The Tank Engine on the series.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of Britt Allcroft,” the statement read.

"The Allcroft-Wright family has asked me to bring this news to the Thomas fandom. The family is currently in mourning and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” it continued.

“She brought so much joy and happiness to people everywhere during her time on Earth. Over the years of knowing Britt, we developed a close connection.

“It was truly a privilege to have her as both a mentor and a friend, and I’m so glad that so many fans were able to meet her at the New York screening of An Unlikely Fandom. It was an absolute honour to have her in our documentary, and she has since remained a vocal supporter of our cause.”

The statement went on: “I think I can speak for the entirety of the fandom when I say that all of us will deeply miss her. Without her, so many of us would never have met.

“While I am devastated by her passing, we can all find comfort in the certainty that her legacy will endure forever through Thomas and his fans around the world. Rest in peace.”

Allcroft and her TV producer husband Angus Wright spent four years raising the money to create the first 26 episodes of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Allcroft pictured in 1973 (Getty Images)

The show became a huge success and followed the train Thomas with his friends James, Henry, Gordon, Edward, Toby, and Percy as they worked with The Fat Controller on the imaginary island of Sodor.

Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends ran for 24 series until January 2021 with a total of 584 episodes.

Allcroft stepped down as executive producer in the early 2000s.

Heartbroken fans paid tribute to Allcroft online, with one writing: “Rest in peace Britt, without you Wilbert's books wouldn't have been amazingly adapted for television [and] people would never experience the magical world of Thomas and friends on TV.”

Another posted: “Thank you Britt for making the childhood of many, thank you for all you've done for Thomas. I think I speak for everyone when I say we'll miss you dearly.”