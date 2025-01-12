Thomas Taylor: Three teenagers charged with murder after boy, 17, stabbed near bus station

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed near a bus station in Bedford.

Thomas Taylor died after being attacked in Greenhill Street at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police said.

Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston, and two other males aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons were charged with murder on Saturday, the force confirmed.

They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A further three people were also arrested over the weekend by detectives investigating Thomas’s death.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Saturday and remain in police custody for questioning, according the force. An 18-year-old male was also arrested and has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us.”

More follows on this breaking news story...