Thomasville police conducting homicide investigation
The Thomasville Police Department said it is conducting a homicide investigation. Police said it happened on North Road in Thomasville.
The Thomasville Police Department said it is conducting a homicide investigation. Police said it happened on North Road in Thomasville.
Family members said the 21-year-old suffered brain injuries and bruising throughout her body.
Four men accused by the Russians of carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall appeared to show clear signs of having been brutally interrogated when they were paraded in court. The suspects, from Tajikistan, were charged with terror offences after Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, left 137 people dead and at least 182 injured. Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19, appeared at Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
TORONTO — A 38-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a dog attack at a Toronto waterfront playground left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend. Toronto police say a woman was with an off-leash dog inside the playground area at Little Norway Park near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a man approached the playground area with his child when the dog charged toward the child and bit and dragged that child to the ground. The
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh didn't tell the truth when FBI agents repeatedly asked him where more than $6 million he stole ended up and whether another attorney not yet identified helped him steal from clients and his law firm, federal prosecutors said in court documents Tuesday. The prosecutors want a judge to revoke their end of a plea deal with Murdaugh on theft and other charges and order him to the maximum of well over 100 years in prison when he is sentenced in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. Murdaugh, 55, is already serving life without parole in state prison after a jury found him guilty of murder in the shootings of his wife and younger son.
A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times. Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors.
The baby’s mother reportedly said no explanation was given as to how her daughter got locked inside.
Nada Alkhayyat woke up one Sunday morning back in August to some suspicious charges on her credit card, but little did she know that was just the start of her worries.Her daughter had forgotten her purse — and Alkhayyat's Mastercard, which she'd borrowed — in the family Jeep the night before, but when Alkhayyat stepped outside to retrieve it, there was no Jeep to be found."I came outside in my pyjamas ... and it was like, I'm dreaming," she recalled months later. "My daughter, maybe she parked i
The rapper's plane landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport
The jailhouse calls with the momfluencer’s now-estranged husband, Kevin Franke, were released about a month after she was sentenced to prison for aggravated child abuse
Thousands of people protested in Budapest near parliament on Tuesday demanding the chief prosecutor and Prime Minister Viktor Orban resign after a former government insider accused a senior aide to Orban of trying interfere in a graft case. Protesters marched from the chief prosecutor's office towards parliament shouting "Resign, resign", with many carrying torches. Peter Magyar earlier published a recording of a conversation with Judit Varga, then his wife and Hungary's justice minister, in which she detailed an attempt by aides to Orban's cabinet chief to remove certain parts from documents in a graft case.
Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an alleged sexual assault late last week.Officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the York Street and Bremner Boulevard area on March 22 at 6:18 p.m, police said in a news release Tuesday.The suspect entered a residential building to make a food delivery, the release says. The suspect then spoke with the victim as they waited for the elevator, and once inside, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.The suspect
Resendo Tellez was arrested Friday on several charges, including "removal of human remains from other than cemetery"
“The last words that Officer Hare uttered on this earth was an offer to help the man who was about to kill him,” the New Mexico State Police chief said.
Jennifer and Sarah Hart died by suicide and murdered their six children
Donald Trump's NY hush-money judge issued a blistering order Tuesday that warned GOP frontrunner's lawyers against delay tactics.
Durham Regional Police Service released details of two suspects involved in a bank distraction theft in Pickering. On Feb. 11, around 2:25 p.m., a person was at a Bank of Montreal ATM vestibule at 1360 Kingston Rd. when two men approached them and asked for assistance using the ATM, according to a news release Monday. Police say the suspects then allegedly stole the victim's bank card and withdrew $1,500. Police described the first suspect as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, approximat
The standby passenger was seen taking photos of other people's boarding passes before using one of the photos to illegally board the plane, authorities said.
Prosecutors have added 10 new charges against the Utah mother, accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins
A woman who accidentally put cannabis candies in bags to hand out on Halloween after running out of loot for trick-or-treaters in 2022 broke down crying in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday, as a judge asked her to imagine what might have happened if a young child had eaten the drug-laced candy she gave them.Tammy Sigurdur was sentenced to pay a total of $5,000 in fines as part of a joint recommendation accepted by a judge for her role in handing out the cannabis edibles, which court heard were not