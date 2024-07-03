Thompson Fire | 7 p.m. update for Butte County fire
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
A teenager who crashed a BMW SUV while driving 190 km/h, causing the deaths of her sister and a friend, was sentenced Tuesday during an emotional hearing that saw many in the courtroom, including the judge and lawyers, struggle to contain their emotions. The girl, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, will spend two years on probation under conditions that include community service. She is also prohibited from driving for five years. Court heard that four teens were in the car the ni
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Three new mobile freezer units have been built in the Health Sciences Centres’s garage to store unclaimed bodies. The storage units now have a wall built around them, blocking them from sight. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC News)Just one day after CBC News reported that the largest hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador was storing dozens of unclaimed bodies in temporary freezers in an alleyway, the province's health authority went shopping for new equipment. Three newly constructed freezer units have be
The two firefighters had dated for about seven years before breaking up, according to Kuhbander's parents
The funeral for Carly Walsh and her two children was held in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, drawing dozens to the service as the family's Harrow community continues to mourn after their bodies were found in their home last month. The service for the 41-year-old, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, was at FamiliesFirst Funeral Home and Tribute Centre a day after the visitations.Some people arriving for the funeral service were seen embracing each other.Windsor police in unmarked vehicles escorted the process
The taekwondo-trained mum wrestles a thief as he tries to steal her bike, but police do not arrive.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
In April 2023, Joseph M. Eaton killed his parents and their friends as they prepared to welcome him home from prison
Members of the Van Epps family were on board a Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft leaving upstate New York when the crash happened
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
The driver who authorities say plowed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring nine others, told police he had consumed 18 beers the night before the accident, according to CNN affiliate WABC.
Prosecutors in Australia said Sakina Muhammad Jan forced her daughter to marry a man she didn't want to wed in November 2019, weeks before he killed her
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
In text messages State Police Trooper Michael Proctor was made to read on the stand, he called Read “a wack job” and said he hoped she would kill herself
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Manuel Gonzalez was shot in the head by armed robbers during a backyard wedding ceremony in St. Louis, Mo.
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the polarizing and much-watched case of Karen Read, a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors knew the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal that has long been criticized as too lenient and a missed opportunity to imprison him a decade earlier, according to transcripts released Monday.
A man and a woman are facing charges after what police describe as a road rage incident in Windsor Sunday night that led to police officers being assaulted, Windsor police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said a 33-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with a woman and a three-year-old child as passengers.According to police, the Chrysler stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street and was struck by a Toyota driven by a 24-year-old woman who police say is known t