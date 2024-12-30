Thornberry and Khan among politicians on honours list

BBC
·2 min read
profile photographs of Dame Emily and Sir Sadiq, smiling.
Dame Emily and Sir Sadiq [Getty Images]

Senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry and Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, are among a number of politicians named in the New Year Honours list.

Thornberry said she was "both honoured and surprised" to have been made a dame.

Khan said it was already the "honour of my life to serve the city I love" and that he was "truly humbled" to have been made a knight.

Conservatives Andy Street, the ex-West Midlands mayor, and Nick Gibb, the former long-serving schools minister, also received knighthoods.

Dame Emily told the Press Association: "My husband was knighted a few years ago and I never felt comfortable sharing his title, calling myself 'Lady Nugee', but Dame Emily is a name I'd be proud to go by."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: "I think of my grandmothers, neither of whom were even allowed to work as married women, and think how utterly delighted they'd be to see this."

Dame Emily has served as MP for Islington South since 2005 and is now chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. She was not included in Sir Keir Starmer's first Cabinet after Labour's general election victory.

She is now a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy congratulated Sir Sadiq, saying that he was proud that the UK was "a place where you can go from being the son of a bus driver", like the mayor, to being a knight of the realm.

Sir Sadiq worked as a human rights lawyer before entering Parliament as MP for Tooting in 2005. He became mayor of London in 2016 and has since won two further terms.

'A huge honour'

Sir Andy, who was elected as the West Midlands' first mayor in 2017, said he was only "the front man" for a project to make his position a success, and that his appointment as a knight was an "accolade for the people in the West Midlands".

ADVERTISEMENT

Several former MPs also received honours in the annual list.

Former MP Ranil Jayawardena, who served as environment secretary during Liz Truss's brief time as prime minister, and former Conservative deputy chief whip Marcus Jones have both been made knights.

Former Labour MP Kate Hollern, who lost her Blackburn seat to Independent candidate Adnan Hussain in July, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Lord Mike Katz, the national chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement who was recently ennobled by Sir Keir, has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • My Mom's Support For Trump Divided Our Family. Then I Found The Crack In Her MAGA Armor.

    "I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • Trump Hints at Siccing Feds On Woman Who Beat Him in Court

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from done with legal battles after his $15 million settlement with ABC and its star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments are among a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will tr

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s ‘Dying’ Wife Blocked From Cancer Treatment

    The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • Russia said it's been listening to Trump's plans for peace in Ukraine and is 'not happy, of course'

    Trump's plans for negotiating a ceasefire are becoming clear. But Russia's not happy with them.

  • Changes to N.B.'s impaired driving rules take effect Jan. 1

    New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.

  • Keir Starmer Slaps Down Elon Musk After Tech Tycoon Attacks Labour Yet Again

    The world's richest man claimed "very few" businesses would be investing in the UK.

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, once called a 'pretty good Canadian,' dies at 100

    Jimmy Carter, the self-effacing peanut farmer, humanitarian and former navy lieutenant who helped Canada avert a nuclear catastrophe before ascending to the highest political office in the United States, died Sunday at his home in Georgia.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • RFK Jr. vs. Oz sets up clash on weight loss drug coverage

    Two of President-elect Trump’s top health nominees are on a collision course as the incoming administration faces a crucial decision on coverage for groundbreaking anti-obesity drugs. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s pick to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has extolled the benefits of anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic, pitching them on his show and…

  • Hundreds of soldiers freed in the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that saw the release of hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates, officials said Monday.

  • Moldova prepares for possible Moldovagaz nationalisation

    Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean ordered his government on Monday to start preparing for the possible nationalisation of gas company Moldovagaz, which is 50%-owned by Russia's Gazprom. Gazprom has said it plans to suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on Jan. 1 due to unpaid debts. Speaking at a government meeting, Recean told his justice minister to prepare legislative changes that would allow the nationalisation.