Those responsible for Post Office scandal should be prosecuted, says Alan Bates

Alan Bates says 'people have got to be held accountable' - Belinda Jiao

Alan Bates has said police should consider prosecuting those responsible for the Post Office scandal, ahead of his appearance at the public inquiry on Tuesday.

The campaigner also said bonuses paid to bosses, while sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted, should be “clawed back”.

His comments came as Kevin Hollinrake, the Post Office minister, said those found to be responsible should “go to jail”.

More than 900 were wrongfully prosecuted as a result of the bug-ridden system between 1999, when the system began to be rolled out, up until 2015.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bates said: “People have got to be held accountable, I see no sign of it yet – but I think after the inquiry then I think that’s definitely the next stage.

“And then we start looking at prosecutions, not just that as well. Huge bonuses have been paid to people over the years. Some that should be clawed back.”

Paula Vennells, the former Post Office chief executive who is due to give evidence at the public inquiry next month, earned more than £4.5 million in pay over her seven-year tenure, which ended in 2019.

Of this, £2.2 million was performance-related pay.

On Monday morning, Mr Hollinrake was questioned live on BBC Breakfast and answered questions from sub-postmasters and their families.

He said the inquiry was “unearthing evidence”, adding: “Where evidence has been established and people should be prosecuted that’s my view and I think you and other people I’ve spoken to, I certainly feel, people within the Post Office and possibly further afield should go to jail.”

When questioned further on the statement, Mr Hollinrake said: “[The rule of law] has failed, failed these people, inexcusably, we do believe in process, that’s the country we are very proud to live in.

“But if the threshold is met, the evidence is there, criminal prosecutions can be undertaken and those prosecutions, those people, are found guilty, then as I say, I have no reservations in saying people should go to jail.”

The Metropolitan Police began an investigation in January 2020 into matters concerning the Horizon scandal, following a referral from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is understood to be looking into potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

So far, two people have been interviewed under caution.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We remain fully focused on supporting the statutory Public Inquiry, which is chaired by a judge with the power to question witnesses under oath, and is therefore best placed to get to the truth of what happened.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.