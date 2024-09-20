'Thought I Was Hallucinating': Iridescent Clouds Seen Over Austrian Alps

Iridescent clouds made for a breathtaking view when they were spotted in the sky over a lake in the Austrian Alps.

Photographer Javier Darnaude said he thought he was hallucinating when he saw the rainbow-colored clouds.

“I was hiking in the Austrian Alps when I looked up at the sky and saw some very rare clouds,” Darnaude told Storyful. “As a colorblind person, I thought the rarity might just have been my perception, but I didn’t hesitate to film the footage to confirm it later.”

Rainbow clouds, also known as nacreous or iridescent clouds, happen because of diffraction – a phenomenon in which small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun’s light, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Credit: Javier Darnaude via Storyful