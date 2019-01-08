‘I Thought That The Physical Abuse Was Normal,’ Says Former Member Of FLDS

Marrilynn claims that starting at the age of 4, she was sexually abused. The young woman, who grew up as a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, says, “Many times, I was told this is what God wanted and, ‘If you had been more obedient and more submissive, it wouldn’t happen.’”
TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?
Marrilynn also claims she was physically abused. “I thought that the physical abuse was pretty normal. That’s how everybody grew up,” she says. “If we did not do what we were told, we were beaten with a belt. If you didn’t obey an order that was given, you would get the broomstick.”
WATCH: ‘My Life In The FLDS Was Horrific,’ Says Former Member
Dr. Phil, who has been deeply involved in covering the FLDS for over 13 years and with an estimated 10,000 current members vows to continue to expose the alleged abuse until it stops, tells Marrilynn, “I didn’t get you out of there, and I’m sorry for that.”
In the video above, hear what Marrilynn’s life is like today since escaping seven years ago. And on Tuesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, hear from the nephew of Warren Jeffs’ — who was the leader of the FLDS until he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison over a decade ago — and why he says he was kicked out at 15. Check here to see where you can watch.
TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Nowhere to turn but Dr. Phil?
Warren Jeffs’ Nephew Claims He Was ‘Brainwashed’ In The FLDS