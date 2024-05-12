Thought The Stars Of A Man In Full Looked Familiar? This Is Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Jeff Daniels takes the lead in A Man In Full MARK HILL/NETFLIX

Netflix’s new political satire A Man In Full is continuing to pull in viewers thanks to its high-stakes plot and impressive cast.

The six-part drama – which is currently number two on Netflix UK’s most-watched ranking (just behind the seemingly-unstoppable Baby Reindeer) – stars Jeff Daniels as a real estate mogul whose empire is on the verge of collapse, and it’s already being compared to Succession.

Boasting an ensemble cast that features the Oscar-nominated Diane Lane, screen legend Lucy Liu and British actor Aml Ameen, the team a whole lot of enviable past credits between them.

Here’s where you might have seen the cast before…

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels in A Man In Full (left) and Dumb And Dumber To (right) Netflix/Hopper Stone/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jeff Daniels has proved himself to be an accomplished and versatile actor throughout his extensive Hollywood career. But let’s be honest, to many of us, he’ll always be Harry from Dumb and Dumber.

The award-winning actor, who portrays protagonist Charlie Croker in A Man In Full, also made a name for himself in memorable roles like Terms Of Endearment, The Purple Rose Of Cairo, Arachnophobia, Pleasantville, Good Night, And Good Luck, along with more recent films like Steve Jobs and The Martian.

He also won an Emmy for his role in Aaron Sorkin’s 2012 TV drama The Newsroom and another for the 2017 western miniseries Godless.

Diane Lane

Diane Lane in A Man In Full (left) and Man Of Steel (right) Netflix/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

DC Comics fans will recognise Diane Lane, who stars as Charlie’s ex-wife Martha in A Man In Full, for her recurring role playing Henry Cavill’s adoptive mother Martha Kent in Man Of Steel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League.

Long before she was in superhero blockbusters though, she was nominated for a leading actress Oscar for her 2002 erotic thriller Unfaithful opposite Richard Gere.

Her other memorable roles include cult films like Rumble Fish and The Outsiders, along with Judge Dredd, The Perfect Storm, The Cotton Club (again starring with Richard Gere) and Hardball with Keanu Reeves.

You might have also watched her more recently in the final season of House Of Cards or as one of the “Swans” in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu in A Man In Full (left) and Kill Bill (right) Netflix/A Band Apart/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

The legendary actor plays Joyce Newman in A Man In Full, but you’ll probably know her best for her crazy fighting skills in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.

Her other famous roles include the Charlie’s Angels films, Payback, Shanghai Noon, Detachment, Lucky Number Slevin and Chicago.

She also plays Joan Watson in TV series Elementary – and we couldn’t not mention that Lucy is also the voice of Viper in the Kung Fu Panda movies.

Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey in A Man In Full (left) and Ozark (right) Netflix

Along with playing Raymond Peepgrass in A Man In Full, Tom was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Ben Davis in Ozark.

He’s also been in David Fincher’s Mank and TV shows like Iron Fist, Love & Death, Outer Rage, Banshee, and As The World Turns. Tom also put in a lengthy stint playing Jonathan Randall on the long-running US soap The Guiding Light.

Aml Ameen

Aml Ameen in A Man In Full (right) and Kidulthood (right) Netflix/Tmc/Cipher/Stealth/Kobal/Shutterstock

The British actor and filmmaker portrays Roger White in the new show, but you might have first seen him in his breakout role as Trevor in the 2006 teen crime film Kidulthood.

However, there’s every chance you recognise him from playing PC Lewis Hardy in The Bill, after which he went on to feature in 2014’s The Maze Runner and Netflix series Sense8.

His other notable credits include I May Destroy You, Harry’s Law, Yardie, Dead Shot with Felicity Jones, and playing Martin Luther King in theBarack Obama-produced movie Rustin.

In 2021 he made his directorial debut with the British rom-com Boxing Day, which wasLittle Mix’s Leigh Anne Pinnock’s first feature film.

Chanté Adams

Chanté Adams in A Man In Full (left) and A League Of Their Own (right) Netflix/Prime Video

Chanté Adamsplays Jill Hensley in A Man In Full, but before that her biggest role was playing Max Chapman in the TV adaptation of the 90s film A League Of Their Own.

She was also in The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, along with the 2018 drama Monsters And Men.

William Jackson Harper

William Jackson Harper in A Man In Full (left) and The Good Place (right) Netflix/NBC/Getty

William plays Wes Jordan in A Man In Full, but fans of The Good Place will of course know him as Chidi Anagonye.

Horror fanatics also definitely won’t have forgotten his grisly demise in the psychological thriller Midsommar starring Florence Pugh. Other credits include the 2016 drama Paterson starring Adam Driver and 2019 legal thriller Dark Waters with Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo.

More recently, he starred in the Peacock mystery series The Resort and featured in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Jon Michael Hill

Jon Michael Hill in A Man In Full (left) and Elementary (right) Netflix/CBS/Getty

Taking on the role of Conrad Hensley in the new series, Jon is best known for playing Detective Marcus Bell in all seven seasons of Elementary (featuring A Man In Full co-satar Lucy Liu).

He’s also been in TV shows like Detroit 187 with Michael Imperioli, Eastbound & Dawn and 61st Street. His film roles, meanwhile, include heist thriller Widows and Spike Lee’s Pass Over.

Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones in A Man In Full (left) and For All Mankind (right) Netflix/Apple

Along with playing Serena Croker in A Man In Full, Sarah is a prolific US TV actor best known for her role as Tracy Stevens in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ sci-fi For All Mankind with Joel Kinnaman.

She also played a detective in the Fox series Alcatraz opposite Sam Neill, and is known for 1930s drama Damnation, the Aaron Paul-starring show The Path, mob series Vegas and western historical drama Texas Rising.

Bill Camp

Bill Camp in A Man In Full (left) and The Queen's Gambit (right) Netflix

Bill Camp plays Harry Zale in the new show, and also has a huge resume of supporting roles credits – his biggest being Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave and Joker.

Other films you might have seen him in include Vice, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Molly’s Game and Jason Bourne. However, TV fans might know him better for playing Mr. Shaibel in The Queen’s Gambit, who teaches a young Beth Harmon to play chess.

Other TV credits include Along, American Rust, The Outsider, The Looming Tower and The Night Of.

Jerrika Hinton

Jerrika Hinton in A Man In Full (left) and Grey's Anatomy (right) Netflix/Ron Tom/Getty

Grey’s Anatomyfans will no doubt immediately recognise Jerrika – who plays Henrietta White in A Man In Full – as Dr. Stephanie Edwards.

Since then, she’s been in TV shows like Hunters, Servant and Here And Now.

MORE NETFLIX: