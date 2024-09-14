Thought The Stars Of The Perfect Couple Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple SEACIA PAVAO/NETFLIX

Given it’s barely budged from the top of Netflix’s most-watched list since it debuted earlier this month, it’s fair to say that The Perfect Couple has plenty of us gripped.

The murder mystery series has become known for a few things – its impressive cast (led by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman), its many twists and, of course, the group dance number that appears in every episode.

But aside from Nicole, there’s every chance you recognise a fair few other actors in The Perfect Couple.

Here’s where you’ve seen them all before…

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson in The Perfect Couple (left) and Bad Sisters (right) Netflix/Apple

In the last few years, Eve Hewson has racked up some seriously impressive credits, including the BBC drama The Luminaries and the film Flora And Son.

However, she’s best known for her stint in Apple TV+’s dark comedy Bad Sisters, which is due to return for a second season later this year.

The chances are you’re also familiar with Eve’s dad, the little-known Irish singer-songwriter Bono. Heard of him?

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple (left) and Ray Donovan (right) Netflix/The Mark Gordon Company/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman’s on-screen husband in The Perfect Couple, Liev Schreiber has managed an impressive nine Emmy nominations in the last 24 years, mainly for his voiceover work and leading role in the crime drama Ray Donovan.

He also played Orson Welles in the TV movie RKO 281, and appeared in films like Scream (and its sequels), The Butler, The French Dispatch, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and the Best Picture-winning Spotlight.

Billy Howle

Billy Howle in The Perfect Couple (left) and Under The Banner Of Heaven (right) Netflix/FX

British actor Billy plays Nicole Kidman’s on-screen son in The Perfect Couple, whose wedding day is disrupted when a corpse washes up on the shore.

Prior to that, you might have seen him in films like Dunkirk, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Kid Snow, or the TV shows MotherFatherSon and Under The Banner Of Heaven.

Jack Reynor

Jack Reynor in The Perfect Couple (left) and Midsommar (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Before joining the cast of The Perfect Couple, Jack Reynor had appeared in the A24 horror Midsommar, the 2015 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the legal drama On The Basis Of Sex and the TV drama Stranger Angel.

He also shared the screen with his future on-screen sister-in-law Eve Hewson in Flora And Son.

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy in The Perfect Couple (left) and The White Lotus (right) Netflix/HBO

Meghann Fahy’s biggest roles to date have mostly been in TV shows, including The Bold Type, Chicago Fire and One Life To Live.

Her profile massively blew up in 2022, when she appeared in the cast of season two of The White Lotus, sharing the screen with Theo James, Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning in The Perfect Couple (left) and Ripley (right) Netflix

Cast your mind back to the mid-2000s, and you’ll remember when Dakota Fanning got her start as a child actor, appearing in Uptown Girls, The Cat In The Hat, I Am Sam and War Of The Worlds.

She also appeared in one very memorable episode of Friends’ final season and voiced the character of Coraline in the stop-motion favourite.

More recently, she’s appeared in the Twilight saga as Jane, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as a member of the Manson “family” and earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in another Netflix series, Ripley.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter in The Perfect Couple (left) and A Suitable Boy (right) Netflix/BBC

Ishaan Khatter began his acting career as a child, first appearing in Indian cinema before more recently making the move to international work.

In 2020, he appeared in the BBC drama A Suitable Boy, adapted from the Vikram Seth novel of the same name.

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola in The Perfect Couple (left) and White Noise (right) Netflix

The Perfect Couple is among Sam’s biggest credits to date, but you may have seen him in films like Eileen, White Noise or the Netflix original Maestro.

Sam is the son of British star Emily Mortimer, with whom he also shared the screen in the Sky comedy Doll & Em.

Donna Lynne Champlin

Donna Lynn Champlin in The Perfect Couple (left) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (right) Netflix/The CW

The Perfect Couple marks quite a departure for Donna Lynne Champlin, who was previously best known for her prominent role in the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

She has also played Obama adviser Melissa Winter in the ill-fated miniseries The First Lady, and appeared in small roles in Birdman and Downsizing.

Donna has some impressive theatre credits to her name too, including the Broadway musicals Billy Elliot and Sweeney Todd.

Michael Beach

Michael Beach in The Perfect Couple (left) and ER (right) Netflix/NBC/Getty

If you were a fan of ER in its early years, you might remember seeing Michael Beach as recurring character Al Boulet.

Since then, he’s also appeared in Brothers & Sisters, Stargate Atlantis and Netflix’s Dahmer, as well as films like If Beale Street Could Talk, Aquaman and Saw X.

Adina Porter

Adina Porter in The Perfect Couple (left) and True Blood (right) Netflix/HBO

American Horror Story fans will remember Adina Porter for her roles in the seasons Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and Red Tide.

Her other TV work has included shows like The Morning Show, True Blood, The Newsroom and The 100. She recently lent her voice to the TV series The Power, which aired on Amazon Prime Video last year.

Isabelle Adjani

Isabelle Adjani in The Perfect Couple (left) and Possession (right) Netflix/Movie

While not a household name in the world of mainstream TV and film, Isabelle Adjani is a record-breaking actor as the only performer to have won five César Awards for acting in her native France.

You might have seen her in the psychological horror Possession, the drama One Deadly Summer or, indeed, the TV comedy Call My Agent!, in which she made a cameo appearance as herself.

The Perfect Couple is available to stream now on Netflix.

