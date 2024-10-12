Thought The Stars Of It's What's Inside Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

The cast of Netflix's It's What's Inside Netflix

Horror fans have had plenty of new material to try out in 2024.

Between big releases Longlegs, MaXXXine, The Substance, A Quiet Place: Day One and Immaculate, and more niche offerings In A Violent Nature, I Saw The TV Glow and Late Night With The Devil, there’s pretty much been something for all tastes.

And if you’re looking for something new in the lead-up to Halloween, Netflix has something that might pique your interest.

It’s What’s Inside tells the story of a group of former uni friends who reunite the night before a friend’s wedding, where one member of the gang suggests they play a game with alarming results.

Mixing elements of Freaky Friday, Bachelorette, The Cabin And The Woods and Black Mirror, the comedy horror has so far received positive reviews from critics and viewers.

If you’ve already checked it out, you might have found yourself pondering where you’ve seen members of the ensemble cast before, and that’s where we can help you out...

Brittany O’Grady

Brittany O'Grady in It's What's Inside (left) and The White Lotus (right) Netflix/HBO

If you went into It’s What Inside pondering where you have seen Shelby before, it’s probably the first season of The White Lotus, in which Brittany O’Grady played Paula, a friend of the Mossbacher family.

Brittany also appeared in Lee Daniels’ musical drama Star, the Apple TV+ rom-com Little Voice and the Amazon Prime thriller The Consultant, while her film work includes Black Christmas and Sometimes I Think About Dying.

James Morosini

James Morosini in It's What's Inside (left) and American Horror Story: Cult (right) Netflix/FX

American Horror Story fans might well recognise James Morosini from the seasons Cult and Roanoke, in which he played two very different characters, later reuniting with Ryan Murphy on another of his shows, Feud.

You may have also seen him in the Amazon Prime original I Love My Dad, which James wrote and directed himself, casting Patton Oswalt as his on-screen dad.

David W Thompson

David W Thompson in It's What's Inside (left) and Fear Street 1994 (right) Netflix

As Forbes, David W Thompson’s character is responsible for brewing all of the trouble his former college pals get up to in It’s What’s Inside.

He’s played a fair few other tricky characters in the past, including Scarecrow in the Batman reimagining Gotham and Gecko in The Boys.

David also appeared in the teen drama Panic, and previously worked with Netflix on another of their original horrors, the first instalment in their Fear Street series, playing killer Ryan Torres.

Devon Terrell

Devon Terrell in It's What's Inside (left) and Barry (right) Netflix

Anyone who watched the Netflix original Barry, based on the life of Barack Obama, may have seen Devon Terrell as the US president in his younger years.

He has also appeared in the Hamlet retelling Ophelia, sharing the screen with George Mackay and Daisy Ridley, and played Arthur in the Netflix fantasy series Cursed, inspired by the King Arthur legends.

Madison Davenport

Madison Davenport in It's What's Inside (left) and Sharp Objects (right) Netflix/HBO

Madison Davenport’s biggest TV projects have included the drama Sharp Objects, the US remake of Shameless and the horror From Dusk Till Dawn, as well as the films The Possession, Noah and Supercool.

Before playing Beatrice in It’s What’s Inside, Madison previously worked with Netflix on Black Mirror, acting alongside Miley Cyrus and Angourie Rice in the episode Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too.

Gavin Leatherwood

Gavin Leatherwood in It's What's Inside (left) and The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (right) Netfllix

Gavin was previously best known for his performances as Nicholas Scratch in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Nico Murray in The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

He’s also a singer, and played Sabrina Carpenter’s love interest in the music video for her song Skin.

Nina Bloomgarden

Nina Bloomgarden in It's What's Inside Netflix

Nina has already appeared in one of 2024’s most-hyped films, playing a minor character in Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s The Idea Of You.

She’s previously been in the psychological thriller Jane and the unrelated-but-similarly-named Good Girl Jane.

She previously played missing tourist Violet Thompson in the TV mystery The Resort.

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Alycia Debnam-Carey in It's What's Inside (left) and The 100 (right) Warner Bros

Australian star Alycia Debnam-Carey’s break-out moment came with her performance as Lexa in the post-apocalyptic drama The 100.

Having seemingly got a taste for the dystopian, she then joined the cast of the horror drama Fear The Walking Dead, playing Alicia Clark, and she later took the lead in Amazon’s The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart.

Reina Hardesty

Reina Hardesty in It's What's Inside (left) and The Flash (right) Netflix/Warner Bros

It’s What’s Inside is probably Reina’s biggest project to date, but you still might have seen her in the TV series The Flash, in which she played Joss Jackam, otherwise known as Weather Witch.

Her other TV work includes StartUp and Brockmire.

It’s What’s Inside is available to stream now on Netflix.

