A thousand cannabis plants found at industrial unit

Alice Cunningham - BBC News, Suffolk
·1 min read

A 42-year-old man has been charged after police say they discovered 1,000 cannabis plants inside an industrial estate unit.

Officers made the discovery at 19:55 BST on Wednesday at the Chilton Industrial Estate on Addison Road in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The factory was being operated across two floors in the unit, police said.

Two male suspects were located inside the unit before they fled the scene.

One of the suspects was arrested and then charged with the production of cannabis and was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday last week.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 14 June.

The second suspect remains at large, Suffolk Police said.

