Thousands of athletes, spectators flood into Red Deer for 2019 Canada Winter Games

More than 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches, 5,500 volunteers and more than 20,000 visitors are descending on Red Deer for the 18-day Canada Winter Games.

With 19 sports, from hockey and speed skating to table tennis and wheelchair basketball, the Games open Friday evening in the central Alberta city.

"It's the largest event in Alberta since the 1988 Olympic," Games CEO Scott Robinson said Friday. "So we're pretty darn excited, to be honest."

Opening ceremonies kick off the sports event Friday at 6:30 p.m. MT (8:30 p.m. ET) and will be live streamed online at canadagames.live. A full schedule of events is available on the site, as well, along with details for free concerts as part of a simultaneous arts and culture festival.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press More

Governor General Julie Payette will deliver opening remarks at the ceremony. Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan will also be speaking Friday.

Most of the events will be held in Red Deer. Others, including freestyle skiing and snowboarding, will be held at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, and alpine skiing will be hosted by Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis Country.

Good weather expected

The forecast for Red Deer shows temperatures will improve from –19 C on Friday to a comfortable –5 C by Tuesday.

No outdoor events are expected to be cancelled due to cold weather, Robinson said, although a Calgary venue is on standby as a backup for speed skating. In Red Deer, a new speed skating oval was built at Great Chief Park.

"The community is abuzz, and really, this is our Olympics. The size of Red Deer, you couldn't really host an event much bigger than this," Robinson said. "So it really kind of shows you that it's going to be an exciting time."

Several events will be held indoors and off the ice, including judo, boxing, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.

Best young athletes

Young athletes from across Canada have sharpened their skates and packed their bags for what could be the biggest sporting event of their careers.

The Games mark the pinnacle for the careers of many young athletes. For others, it's a teaser of what's to come.

"These are the best athletes in the country in their age groups in the various sports," Robinson said. "They're not names yet, but they will be."

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press More

Story continues