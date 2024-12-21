Thousands bypass immigration checks because of airport security blunders

Mistakes at airport security have allowed more than 10,000 passengers to enter the UK without going through passport control.

The errors, which took place over the past seven years, happened after travellers arriving at UK airports were sent the wrong way through the terminal buildings, sidestepping passport and immigration controls.

Airlines and airports are responsible for correctly directing international passengers towards immigration control and can be fined for any mistakes.

Often the cause is believed to be human error such as the wrong doors being left open at arrival gates so that passengers end up bypassing normal passport and immigration checks.

Home Office figures show there were a total of 1,432 passengers who slipped into the country in this way in 2023 – almost three times the figure of 574 recorded in 2022.

However, the number is down on pre-pandemic totals when there were a recorded 1,779 misdirection cases in 2019 and 3,423 in 2018, figures obtained by The Telegraph showed.

The numbers recorded as being misdirected in this way fell sharply during the pandemic when the number of flights was severely reduced.

It is thought that some of these misdirected passengers will be found and brought back through passport control but it is admitted that some are able to leave the airport without being checked.

Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migrationwatch UK, said: “A trebling in a year of passengers slipping through the controls unseen is very concerning.

“The public have a right to be reassured by the Home Office that anyone who entered the country unseen doesn’t pose a threat and any gaps at the border have been plugged.”

A spokesperson for AirportsUK, the trade body for UK airports, said: “This represents an incredibly small proportion of the tens of millions of people who arrive in the UK and is more likely a result of travellers taking a wrong turn.

“In the vast majority of cases, the error is corrected and passengers are processed through normal passport and immigration controls. Security is the number one concern for airports, and they, along with airline partners, always keep processes under review to ensure this is maintained across all areas.

“It is misleading to compare 2023 figures with 2022 as the aviation industry was still recovering from the effects of global shutdown caused by Covid-19.

“It would be more accurate to compare with the last set of data not affected by the pandemic, from 2019, which show that last year’s figures reflect a continuing trend of reductions in the number of misdirected passengers.”