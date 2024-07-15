Thousands celebrate Spain's Euro 2024 win at Madrid parade

STORY: :: Spain's men's soccer team parades through

the streets of Madrid after Euro 2024 victory

:: July 15, 2024

Luis de la Fuente's side were greeted by tens of thousands of cheering Spaniards as they made their way around the city to Plaza de Cibeles to present the trophy.

Spain defeated England 2-1 on Sunday with substitute Mikel Oyarzabal grabbing an 86th minute winner after Nico Williams had opened the scoring just after half-time.

La Roja were convincing champions, winning all seven of their matches on their way to lifting a record-setting fourth European title.