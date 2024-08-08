Thousands of counter-protesters crowd out planned far-Right rallies

Far-Right demonstrators were left outnumbered on Wednesday night as thousands of counter-protesters crowded them out in towns and cities across England.

Police forces across the country braced for more than 100 far-Right demonstrations, with almost 4,000 specially-trained public order officers taking to the streets in anticipation of unrest.

Another 2,000 officers were placed on standby, meanwhile GP surgeries closed early and City workers were told to leave the office. In many towns and cities shops were also boarded up over fears of further rioting.

But it was the counter-protesters who turned out in far greater numbers.

In London, more than 5,000 people amassed in Walthamstow carrying banners of ‘Oppose Tommy Robinson’ and ‘Refugees Welcome’.

Hundreds of counter-protesters also gathered outside an immigration advice centre in Brentford and the Old Fire Station in Hackney.

There were also large counter-demonstrations in Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, and Brighton.

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters gather in Birmingham - Anadolu

Stand Up to Racism said an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand against racism and violence on Wednesday.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow, the crowd were chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Counter-protesters rally in Walthamstow, east London - Shutterstock

Mahmood Faez told PA: “It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.”

Around 50 far-Right demonstrators turned up in Southampton, but their chants were drowned out by around 400 counter-protesters who sang “there are many, many, many more of us than you”.

The largest far-Right demonstration was in Portsmouth, where men draped in Saint George’s Cross flags blocked roads and clashed with police officers.

Police move on protesters outside the Border Force Headquarters in Portsmouth

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder”.

The force said those in Croydon dragged and threw objects down the road, and hurled bottles at officers, with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency workers.

The Met said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London, and the anti-racism protests in Walthamstow and Finchley passed “without major incident or disruption”.

He added: “I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.”

Three men were jailed on Wednesday for up to three years after admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

More of those arrested in the unrest over the past week will appear in court on Thursday, including some likely to be jailed on live television.

NI Assembly recalled amid Belfast violence

Stormont MLAs are set to return from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss violence, as rioters descended on Belfast streets on Wednesday night.

Riot police swooped on protesters after disorder broke out on Newtownards Road. Rioters reportedly threw missiles towards police.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned “racist violence” in Belfast in recent days and stressed that it “does not represent Northern Ireland”.

Executive ministers will gather on Thursday morning at Stormont Castle before the Northern Ireland Assembly sitting at noon.

12:19 AM BST

Arrests across London

Fifteen people were arrested across London on Wednesday night, police said.

In Croydon, 10 people were arrested for offences including assault on an emergency worker, breaching a section 35 dispersal order, going equipped for arson and violent disorder.

The force said the arrests were not related to any protests, but that a “small group” were “intent on causing trouble”.

In Waltham Forest, two people were arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, including a lock knife and a golf club, after planned protests in the area.

One person was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and one person was arrested for obstructing a Section 60 search.

Another person in Hounslow was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

12:17 AM BST

Statement from Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said:

“This evening, more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city. “They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour. “Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption. “However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble.” He continued: “Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening. “I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening. “I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe.”

12:06 AM BST

Three arrested in Newcastle and Sunderland

Three people have been arrested following planned protests in Newcastle and Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said the evening had “largely passed without incident” as they thanked people for their support.

The arrests made were in connection with public order offences and being drunk and disorderly, the force said on social media.

12:03 AM BST

Riots erupt in Belfast

Riot police are swooping on protesters in Belfast on Newtownards Road as disorder erupts.

There have been reports of rioters throwing missiles towards police.

Riots break out in Belfast - @JimFergusonUK

11:53 PM BST

One person arrested in Bristol after brick thrown at police vehicle

Police in Bristol arrested one person late in the evening after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres thanked protesters who gathered in the city centre, as the vast majority of people displayed “exemplary behaviour”.

“Ensuring public safety is always our top priority and around 250 officers were ready to respond swiftly should any disorder have happened,” he said.

“Thankfully, we did not experience any acts of violence or damage to any street furniture or local businesses.

“We did make one arrest late in the evening after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle and a bottle was thrown indiscriminately down the street but that was the only disappointing moment we dealt with.

“Another man was also arrested for breach of the peace before later being de-arrested.

“The demonstration has largely concluded now yet we will continue to maintain a visible presence in the Old Market area throughout the night.”

Protests in Bristol - Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency

11:35 PM BST

Teen and man in custody after weekend disorder in Hull

Two people are now in police custody, following an appeal to identify 16 men shown in CCTV images during disorder in Hull on Saturday.

Humberside Police said: “Following our earlier CCTV appeal, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man are now in our custody assisting with our inquiries.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal so far.”

11:33 PM BST

Man arrested in Southend

A man has been arrested in Southend on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, Essex Police said.

However, no public order offences were reported in Chelmsford or Southend.

A group gathered in Hamlet Court Road in Southend shortly after 7pm, but officers found no offences being committed and no threat or harm being posed.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Andy Mariner said: “We know there was information circulating which was naturally causing concerns among our communities.

“We were prepared and the upshot of that preparedness was that the situation was never at risk of escalating.

“Although a number of groups were present in Hamlet Court Road, officers continued to speak with them throughout the evening - and that meant all parties were aware of what would be acceptable to us - and what wouldn’t.

“I hope the reassurance we have provided - and delivered - for our communities shows our commitment to them.”

People left the area shortly after 9.15pm with no arrests directly linked to the planned protests being made.

Police said one man was arrested in the area shortly after 5.15pm on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched by officers.

He remains in custody.

11:22 PM BST

‘Peaceful protest’ in Brighton with no arrests

Around 2,000 counter-protesters gathered in Brighton for a “peaceful protest”, police said.

Sussex Police said they had “stood down” from Queens Road after crowds of anti-racism demonstrators dispersed without trouble.

No arrests were made.

Demonstrators and police gather in Brighton - PA

A small group of far-Right protesters who turned up against the massive crowd of counter-protesters in Brighton - Charlotte Coney / Story Picture Agency

11:10 PM BST

No arrests in Birmingham

Police said no one had been arrested in Birmingham tonight.

Hundreds of counter-protesters assembled directly outside an immigration advice centre in the city’s Jewellery Quarter, holding banners reading “Oppose Tommy Robinson”, “Bigots out of Brum” and “Stamp out Islamophobia”.

Birmingham police said on social media: “There has been no reported disorder or any arrests made at this evening’s protest in Birmingham.

“Officers will continue reassurance patrols throughout the night as we continue to support our communities and businesses.”

Anti far-Right protesters outside a refugee and migrant centre in Birmingham - Tom Pilston

Far-Right protestors failed to materialise and the evening ended peacefully - Tom Pilston

10:59 PM BST

Another four people arrested in Carlisle

A further four people have been arrested in Carlisle after a dispersal order was issued.

Cumbria Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the alleged posting of hate-related content online.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

They remain in police custody.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of breach of a dispersal order.

10:25 PM BST

Man arrested over Birmingham protest rumours

Police have arrested a man following social media rumours about protests in Bordesley Green in Birmingham on Monday night.

West Midlands Police said the 49-year-old man had been detained on Wednesday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and possession of a firearm and remains in custody.

The arrest follows investigations into posts on various social media platforms alleged to be inciting racial hatred with an image of a man holding a firearm.

10:13 PM BST

Brighton: Far-Right escorted away from protest

Dozens of police had to push through counter-protesters in central Brighton to allow a few far-Right demonstrators to get out of the crowd.

People shouted “Shame on you” and cheered and waved as they were escorted into a police van to get them out of the area.

10:08 PM BST

Arrest in Bristol

Police in Bristol have made an arrest after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’ve made an arrest on West Street after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle and a bottle was thrown.

“We’ve facilitated a largely peaceful protest but we won’t tolerate acts of criminality.

“Significant numbers of officers remain in the Old Market area to maintain order.”

10:02 PM BST

Home Secretary thanks police officers

Yvette Cooper has thanked police for their response to planned anti-immigration protests across the country on Wednesday night.

The Home Secretary said on social media: “Thank you to all the police officers working tonight to protect and support local communities.”

09:53 PM BST

Pictured: Portsmouth protest

The largest far-Right demonstration appears to be in Portsmouth, where men wearing balaclavas have clashed with police officers.

A man wearing a balaclava speaks with a police officer in Portsmouth

09:48 PM BST

Arrests in Croydon after bottles thrown at officers

Police are making arrests in Croydon after bottles were thrown at officers by a crowd of around 50 people, the Metropolitan Police says.

The force says the disorder is “not linked to protest” but instead “appears to be pure anti-social behaviour”.

Approximately 50 people have gathered in North End Road, Croydon. They've made clear their intention is to cause disruption & fuel disorder.



They've dragged & thrown objects down the road & thrown bottles at officers. This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure… pic.twitter.com/vgmOvtTDTh — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 7, 2024

09:40 PM BST

Pictured: Southampton arrest

A far-Right demonstrator is arrested in Southampton after running towards a counter protest and pushing a police officer. - Vagner Vidal/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

09:35 PM BST

Riot police intervene in Portsmouth

Police have challenged a group of counter-protesters who attempted to charge at the breakaway gang of far-Right protesters.

More riot police have arrived to try to separate the two sides.

The counter-demonstrators shouted “F*** the EDL”.

09:21 PM BST

Protesters block road in Portsmouth

A hardcore group of protesters are now challenging police more aggressively.

A stand-off occurred between younger demonstrators who tried to block a police van. Once again the traffic was stopped as men gave offensive hand gestures towards police and shouted.

The group of about 25 protesters has moved towards the centre of Portsmouth with officers following.

It has culminated in a stand off between riot police and protesters near Commercial Road.

09:19 PM BST

Brentford counter-protesters disperse

Hundreds of counter-protesters in Brentford dispersed at the end of their protest, with no sign of the far-Right thugs they feared would attack a local migrant advice centre.

The two hour protest passed off without confrontations as protesters from the local community and nearby west London neighbourhoods made clear their opposition to the far right.

Bee, a charity worker turned chauffeur, said: “It’s been a lovely evening, bringing everyone together against people who would divide us.

“I was worried about what might happen but I felt I had to come out and show my opposition to the racists. We certainly did that tonight and not just in Brentford, but everywhere by the sound of it.”

09:11 PM BST

Sheffield: ‘Whose streets? our streets’

Around 500 counter- demonstrators have gathered on Glossop Road in Sheffield but there was no sign of any far-Right agitators.

Scores of police were in the area in baseball caps and overalls, with their riot helmets hanging from their belts.

A number of police vans were parked in surrounding streets, close to Sheffield University’s student union.

A succession of speakers addressed the crowd using a loud hailer as those gathered chanted “whose streets? our streets!” and “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Glossop Road remained open and many passing cars beeped their horns in support, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Counter-protesters assemble in Sheffield city centre - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

09:08 PM BST

Portsmouth protesters lie-down in road

The breakaway protesters had walked down to a major roundabout and again blocked traffic, some of it headed to the Brittany Ferries port.

About 10 men lay in the road, one declaring that he was a speed bump. Only a few police had followed the group. But they summoned three police vans containing riot police.

About 15 officers donned helmets and marched to the side of the road in formation.

As many of the protester filmed themselves and broadcast their antics on social media, the officers shunted the men back on to the side of the road. Some shouted “Don’t touch me!”

The protesters were repeatedly split up into smaller and smaller groups. It appears the momentum behind the protest has subsided.

09:06 PM BST

Watch: Counter-protest in Walthamstow

09:04 PM BST

Counter-protesters march through Birmingham

Around 500 counter protesters, some wearing masks and balaclavas, are now marching through Birmingham.

Motorists beeped their horns in support as the crowd chanted ‘fascist scum, out of Brum’ and ‘refugees are welcome here’.

There’s been no disorder or any sign of a far-right protest.

After marching to Chamberlain Sqaure, the crowd is now dispersing.

A lone busker plays ‘Don’t worry be happy’ by Bobby McFerrin.

09:01 PM BST

Southampton protest fizzles out

Fewer than 50 far-Right demonstrators showed up in Southampton this evening where they were vastly outnumbered by around 400 counter-protesters.

Chants of “there are many, many, many more of us than you’ came from the counter-protest, which gathered outside the Y-Axis Immigration Consultants office.

The noise drowned out the far-Right protesters. One protester - with a St. George’s flag tied around his shoulders - tried to run at the counter-protesters from a side road. However, he was intercepted by police.

Shortly after 8pm, the counter-protesters were moved on by police, back to the park which they had congregated at.

The far-Right protesters were then dispersed after tensions briefly rose with a group of younger protesters.

08:49 PM BST

Arrests in Middlesbrough and Blackpool

Two separate arrests have been made ahead of planned Far-Right demonstrations tonight.

In Blackpool, a man was arrested near to the site of the planned protest, and a crowd of passers-by jeered as he was pinned to the ground and put in a police van.

In Middlesbrough, a man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a Section 60AA order after refusing to remove his face covering, police said.

Cleveland Police introduced the special power following disorder in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough over the past week.

The man was challenged by officers on Park Lane in Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening and asked to remove a face covering. When he refused to do so, he was arrested.

A section 60AA order gives police the power to remove any item from a person that they reasonably believe is being used to conceal their identity.

During a search, police also recovered drugs and an offensive weapon, the force said.

08:41 PM BST

Pictured: Tense scenes in North Finchley

A man draped in a Saint George's Cross flag stands on the street in North Finchley opposite a crowd of counter-protesters

08:31 PM BST

Far-Right protesters bring road to standstill

A small breakaway group of protesters closed off all four lanes of Mile End Road near the Norman House UK Border Agency offices in Portsmouth.

The group held a Union Jack flag across the road and shouted “save our kids”.

The traffic on the busy route came to a standstill.

Police defused the situation and moved the protesters back on to the footpath.

The incident ended peacefully.

08:27 PM BST

Preston: Police horses but no far-Right

There is no sign of the far-Right in Preston but there is a heavy police presence.

Police horses and several vans have been deployed around an immigration solicitors office.

08:21 PM BST

Three arrested at Northampton counter-protest

Northamptonshire Police said three people had been arrested for public order offences in Northampton, and were in custody, and no members of the public or police had been injured.

The force earlier said about 150 counter-protesters had gathered at the junction of Kettering Road and Clare Road, and that police were asking people to avoid the area.

08:19 PM BST

‘Where’s the EDL’

An officer estimated that more than 5,000 counter protesters had demonstrated in Walthamstow.

Two men were briefly detained by police before being released.

A young boy was seen chanting ‘Where’s the EDL’ into a megaphone.

08:16 PM BST

‘If you bring hate into our society we will take it on’

Moira Samuel, from Stand Up To Racism, said the Brentford protest was emblematic of the mood throughout the country.

“There are a hell of a lot of people of all ages and particularly the young, who simply won’t tolerate racism. They didn’t tolerate it from Suella Braverman and Boris Johnson and Priti Patel and they won’t tolerate it under a Labour government.”

As passing cars tooted horns in support of the banner-waving crowd, swelling as commuters joined the throng, Ms Samuel said: “We are sending out a clear message that we’re a multicultural society. Get over it. End of story.

“If you bring hate into our society we will take it on.”

Among the protesters were activists from the veteran feminist group Southall Black Sisters, whose members regularly confronted attempts my the far right National Front to march through their predominantly Asian community in the 1970s and 80s.

08:10 PM BST

‘Nans Against Nazis’ sign in Liverpool

Hundreds of people have turned out outside the Asylum Link centre in Overbury Street in Liverpool following reports a protest was due to be held outside.

A police van blocked off the road as hundreds turned out to protect the building, which had boards over the windows.

Placards were held by members of the crowd including ones which read “Nans Against Nazis”, “Merseyside Pensioners Fight Back” and “When the poor blame the poor only the rich win”.

Signs placed on the fence around the building said “Love not hate” and “One human family”.

Some members of the crowd had their faces covered.

A police helicopter circled ahead and officers patrolled the streets on foot and horseback.

Mounted police officers in riot gear are seen outside an Immigration centre in Liverpool - London News Pictures Ltd

Someone is stopped and searched in Liverpool in an area known to be a target for far right protests this evening - JLY

08:07 PM BST

Aldershot sees first clashes of the evening

Police officers have rushed in to separate opposing groups in Aldershot after tempers flared.

Protesters holding “Stand Up To Racism” placards had been chanting “refugees are welcome here”.

A group across the road had been chanting back “stop the boats”.

Some of them walked towards the Stand Up To Racism group, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.

Dozens of police officers then rushed onto the road to stop groups from getting too close to each other.

One young man, among those who moved towards the Stand Up To Racism group, was seen being spoken to by two officers.

08:03 PM BST

Almost 50 far-Right protesters in Portsmouth

Nearly 50 far-Right protesters have gathered outside a UK Border Agency office near the cross Channel ferry port in Portsmouth.

Some were draped in St George’s flags and others held aloft Union Jack flags. The Esso station on the busy road next to the offices had closed early after police arrived at the scene.

There was a small police presence with some closing off the entrance to Norman House, the UK Border Agency’s immigration and naturalisation service for the south of England. A steady stream of protesters have been arriving by car.

Some chanted: “Save our kids”.

About 250 yards away a small group of a dozen counter-protesters had arrived at a supermarket car park. A few police cars were parked up monitoring their movements.

08:02 PM BST

‘We are protecting our properties and our families’

In Middlesbrough, around 150 people are stood outside shops, restaurants and barbers in Parliament Road.

This street was the scene of the worst of Sunday’s disorder, with front doors kicked in, cars set alight, and people left scared in their own homes.

This evening, business owners and their friends and families have turned out in anticipation of further violence and are determined to protect their community.

Shop owner Aran and his friends were sitting on the pavement drinking tea outside a Turkish barber’s shop.

He said: “The damage at the weekend was terrifying for families who live here and costly for some businesses who had their premises damaged by bricks and by fire.

“The community has come out tonight to protect our properties and our families, although we hope that won’t be necessary.”

07:53 PM BST

Bristol counter-protesters turn out in numbers

Huge numbers of counter-protesters have also gathered in Bristol ahead of an anticipated far-Right rally.

It comes after disorder broke out in Bristol city centre on Saturday evening when around 200 far-Right protesters clashed with counter-protesters and police.

Counter-protesters gather in Bristol on Wednesday evening - SWNS

07:48 PM BST

Masked men ‘here to protect community’

A group of masked men, including one with a balaclava and MMA gloves, said they were here to “protect the community”.

“We’re just here to protect the community, protect the vulnerable,” one said.

“It’s their [EDL] idea, targeting innocent people. We’re just here to have a look around”.

Around 200 counter-protesters holding “free Palestine” and “stop the far right” banners have now gathered outside the migrant centre.

It’s a very calm atmosphere with around a dozen officers watching on.

07:42 PM BST

Brighton protesters separated by police

There are heated scenes in Brighton where it appears a small group of far-Right demonstrators have arrived.

Footage shows several men, one wearing a Union Jack hoodie, standing behind police officers while a much larger crowd of counter-protesters point and shout at them.

07:32 PM BST

‘Farage and Robinson don’t give a stuff’

As the crowd chanted “Say it loud say clear/Refugees are welcome here” and “throw the Nazis in the sea”, Pete, a local activist in his 40s , told The Telegraph: “People like Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson don’t give a stuff about the white working class.

“They just want to manipulate them for their own ends by exploiting poverty and desperation. They want to set working class people against each other - black, white and Asian - and we’re not going to let them.”

07:23 PM BST

Pictured: Walthamstow counter-protest

Hundreds of people have gathered in Walthamstow to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest - AP

Walthamstow

07:16 PM BST

Brentford counter-protesters outside immigration advice centre

Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered outside the immigration advice centre in Brentford to show their opposition to the far right.

Standing outside the centre’s offices they chanted: “Black and white unite and fight/together we are dynamite” and “We are black, white, Muslim and we’re Jews/There are many many more of us than you”.

Motorists along the busy A4 tooted their horns in support as the marchers, made up of men and women of all ages, held up placards reading “Refugees welcome/Stop the far right”.

The protesters, organised by Stand Up To Racism, vowed to protect the building housing UK Immigration Help from any threat from far-Right extremists.

Members of the public service union Unison’s Mental Health Branch also attended.

By 7pm there was still no sign of the far right, though organisers of the counter-protest warned they could still turn up as the evening wears on.

07:08 PM BST

‘Hundreds of police in Walthamstow’

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy has said there is a “three-figure” police presence in the London borough.

Walthamstow Central bus station has also been closed since 6pm, Ms Creasy added.

It comes as police prepare for more than 100 planned protests across the country on Wednesday night.

07:00 PM BST

Curious residents watch counter protest

The crowd of 100 or so counter-protesters have begun chanting “whose streets? “Our streets”.

Placards reading ‘Refugees Welcome! Stop the silly riots’ and ‘Love Not Hate’ were held aloft by the demonstrators.

Chants of ‘Nazi scum, off our streets’ and ‘Keir Starmer, blood on your hands,’ rung out from the crowd.

A number of curious residents have poked their heads out of their second and third-floor flats to watch the demonstrations unfold below.

06:57 PM BST

Birmingham: Counter-protesters outside migrant centre

Around 50 counter demonstrators have gathered outside a migrant centre in Birmingham amid speculation of a far-right protest.

The group, made up mainly of middle-aged men and woman, are holding signs including ‘oppose Tommy Robinson’ and ‘refugees welcome’.

Restaurants, shops, and jewellers have been boarded up and closed early in anticipation of violence.

But so far, there’s been no sign of any far-right protesters.

06:40 PM BST

Watch: Protesters gather by old Hackney fire station

06:38 PM BST

Anti-racism protesters carry ‘Oppose Tommy Robinson’ banners

A crowd of anti-racism protesters have amassed in Walthamstow carrying banners of “Oppose Tommy Robinson” and “Refugees Welcome”.

Dozens of police officers are monitoring the crowd amid fears that far-Right agitators are planning to target an immigration lawyer’s office in the town centre.

Counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism and Socialist Worker have lined the high street where many shops have boarded up their windows or closed early over fears that they would be damaged in the potential unrest.

The police have imposed a a Section S35 Dispersal Order in the area where hundreds of the counter protesters and curious bystanders have gathered.

06:35 PM BST

CPS warns social media users to ‘think before you post’

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has warned social media users to “think before you post”.

The CPS wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Think before you post! Content that incites violence or hatred isn’t just harmful - it can be illegal.

“The CPS takes online violence seriously and will prosecute when the legal test is met. Remind those close to you to share responsibly or face the consequences.”

06:12 PM BST

Local council advises residents to avoid Walthamstow station

Waltham Forest Council is advising residents to avoid areas in and around Walthamstow central station.

Clyde Loakes, the deputy leader, said: “I know as we move towards this evening that many in Walthamstow and across Waltham Forest will be both fearful and angry at what might unfold on the streets and neighbourhoods we are proud to call home.

“The council’s message is clear: anyone who is thinking of coming to Walthamstow town centre today or any time to incite or undertake any sort of violence, racism or hatred is not welcome here.

“There is absolutely no justification whatsoever for the shameful actions we have seen elsewhere across the country. They will not be tolerated in our borough.

He added: “With that in mind, we advise all residents to avoid the area in and around Walthamstow central station, including Selborne Road and Hoe Street from Queens Road to Church Hill.

06:06 PM BST

Pictured: Group of residents chant ‘Allahu Akbar’

A group of people chanted “Allahu Akbar [God is Greatest]” at a counter-gathering ahead of an anti-immigration protest called by far-Right activists, outside the Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau offices in Walthamstow.

A group of residents chant 'Allahu Akbar'

05:59 PM BST

West London offices close early

Offices along one of west London’s main thoroughfares emptied early amid fears of far right violence on Wednesday.

A glass and steel complex on the Great West Road near Brentford, which houses the offices of UK Immigration Help along with firms such as Accenture and finance companies, was largely empty other than for two security staff behind locked doors.

The advice centre was feared to be on the target list for the extremist right.

Other offices nearby also closed early, bringing much of the commercial life of what was once known as ‘the Golden Mile’ to a standstill.

A spokesman for UK Immigration Help said: “We are in contact with the police who have advised us on matters of security and given us advice to keep us safe.”

Activists from Stand Up To Racism were planning to protest outside the offices in defence of the immigration advice centre, as well as mounting protests against the far right at similar locations around the country.

Weyman Bennett, the Stand Up to Racism co-convenor said: “Tonight, the far right have put a target on immigration and asylum services around Britain.

“We have already witnessed far right riots attempting to burn down hotels housing refugees. Their agenda is to stop migration, and the multicultural Britain as we know it.

“Our protests must unite black, white, Muslim, Jewish, LGBT+ people to stand against the far right threat. We have beaten them before and we will beat them again through unity and solidarity.”

05:42 PM BST

Pictured: Angela Rayner meets clean-up volunteers at targeted hotel

The Deputy Prime Minister has met with volunteers who are helping to recover the scene at a hotel that was targeted with violent disorder.

The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, which has been used to house asylum seekers, was attacked on Sunday by masked individuals.

Angela Rayner meets with volunteers helping to recover the scene at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham

05:37 PM BST

Southend theatre cancels shows

The Cliffs Pavillion theatre has cancelled two of its performances ahead of planned protests in Southend.

Two scheduled showings of Pretty Woman: The Musical for Wednesday evening will not go ahead.

The cancellation comes after Essex Police issued a warning for people to ignore social media rumours of protests in Southend.

05:31 PM BST

Police on high alert in Walthamstow

Police in Walthamstow are already on high alert, with officers positioned in both the centre and at the train station.

A large group of men were seen shouting outside a Travelodge before being met with at least 30 officers.

A young boy also appeared to have been stopped by officers at the train station. A group of people surrounded the police van and were seen shouting at officers.

05:16 PM BST

Mel Stride accuses Jenrick of being ‘insensitive’

Mel Stride, the former work and pensions secretary, has accused Robert Jenrick of being “insensitive” after the former minister suggested that people who say “Allahu Akbar” should be “immediately arrested”.

Responding to Mr Jenrick’s comments, Mr Stride said: “I think the suggestion of wholesale criminalisation of the words Allahu Akbar is unwise and insensitive.

“Any threat in the use of these words can only ever be implied in the very rarest of circumstances. Context clearly matters hugely here.”

05:12 PM BST

Pictured: Heavy police presence in Walthamstow

Heavy police presence in Walthamstow

05:10 PM BST

Angela Rayner accuses Robert Jenrick of ‘stirring up some of the problems’

The Deputy Prime Minister has accused Robert Jenrick of “stirring up some of the problems” in recent days, after he suggested that people who say “Allahu Akbar” should be “immediately arrested”.

Asked about the Tory former minister’s comments on Sky News, Angela Rayner replied: “People like Robert Jenrick have been stirring up some of the problems that we’ve seen in our communities.

“Actually, what we want to see is communities coming together, and the vast majority of the public want to see that.”

05:05 PM BST

Aggression faced by police officers ‘unprecedented’, says Merseyside police chief

The level of aggression directly aimed at Merseyside Police officers in a week of widespread public disorder is “unprecedented”, the force’s Chief Constable has told a court.

Serena Kennedy provided a community impact statement that was read out to the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, before he jailed three men on Wednesday for violent disorder.

She told Liverpool Crown Court: “The level of aggression that I witnessed which was directly aimed at my officers on the nights of 30th July, as well as 2nd and 3rd August is unprecedented.

She added: “Specifically in relation to the instances of violent disorder from 30th July onwards, 93 officers have been injured with more injuries being assessed daily.

“Examples of injuries to officers are both legs fractured, teeth knocked out, broken jaw and many other wide-ranging wounds.”

04:52 PM BST

Publishing list of immigration law firms to target may lead to terrorism charges

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the PA news agency that the publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered for terrorism charges.

He said: “It’s only going to be a minute number of instances where we’d even consider that [terrorism charges].

“But we’ve all read or seen on the news reports of far right groups publishing information about named individuals or immigration law firms, for instance, encouraging activity affecting those individuals.

“The fact that it’s organised groups that might be motivated by ideological reasons, the fact that they’re promoting potentially very serious offences - that’s the sort of instance where we might want to consider terrorism charges.

“Most criminal activity that’s going on is perfectly adequately covered by the normal criminal law - including low level criminality.”

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has issued a statement - Aaron Chown/PA

04:51 PM BST

Case of alleged terrorism ‘actively under consideration’

One case of alleged terrorism in relation to the riots across the UK is “actively under consideration”, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has said.

Asked whether anyone had been charged with terrorism offences over the disorder or were under consideration for being charged, Stephen Parkinson told the PA news agency: “No one’s been charged with a terrorism offence yet.”

He said: “I’m aware of one case which is actively under consideration.

“We’re working very closely with counter terrorism police, so I know there are a number of inquiries that are potentially underway - that includes scouring the internet and social media, looking out for the potential for terrorism offences to be committed.”

04:49 PM BST

Middlesbrough businesses shut early over fears of more disorder

Businesses in Middlesbrough town centre closed early on Wednesday afternoon amid fears of more disorder.

Cleveland Police said it was “aware there is growing speculation about potential further disorder in Middlesbrough and Redcar today”.

A spokesman said: “The force is resourced and well-equipped to manage any additional disorder, and we will be using all powers that are available to us to help us prevent disorder.”

They added: “We will continue to make arrests and deal robustly with anyone shown to be intent on committing violence and causing harm.”

04:47 PM BST

Violence is ‘not the way we do politics’, says Angela Rayner

Throwing missiles and attacking hotels is “not the way we do politics” in the United Kingdom, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Speaking outside the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, near Rotherham, which violent protesters stormed on Sunday, Angela Rayner said: “Coming on the streets throwing missiles at the police, attacking police, attacking hotels like this one here today is not a legitimate grievance.

“It’s not the way we do politics in this country and nobody should be condoning that.

“This is thuggery, this is violence, someone could’ve got seriously injured over the last couple of days and it’s no excuse for that, and people should stay away from it.”

04:45 PM BST

Police officers stationed outside immigration lawyer’s office

Dozens of police officers have been stationed outside an immigration lawyer’s office in Walthamstow, north-east London, over fears it will be targeted by far-Right agitators.

Five police vans and around 30 police officers have been deployed along the high street.

The front facade of the the Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau has been boarded over with plywood ahead of the potential unrest.

The single immigration lawyer who works there is currently on holiday, local business owners said.

Many of the shops along the high street are closed with their metal shutters down or have been similarly boarded up.

Workmen were seen fixing sheets of plywoods in front of two nearby estate agents.

Stella Creasey, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, in a video on X, formerly Twitter, warned that residents are facing a potential “Islamophobic and racist attack”.

She said the far-Right has been targeting the community with disinformation on social media and urged people to treat the posts with caution.

04:36 PM BST

Nearly two thirds of population think Parliament should be recalled

A new YouGov survey shows that nearly two thirds of voters think that Parliament should be recalled to respond to the riots.

Almost two thirds (64 per cent) of those surveyed thought that Parliament should be recalled, with only 16 per cent believing that it should not be recalled.

A fifth of those polled responded that they don’t know if Parliament should be recalled.

04:28 PM BST

Watch: Robert Jenrick condemns disorder and riots

Robert Jenrick has released a video on X, formerly Twitter, condemning the recent disorder and riots across the UK.

All violence must end.



All violence must be called out.



Now is the time to punish the guilty and restore order. pic.twitter.com/H1xIJkSb95 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) August 6, 2024

04:20 PM BST

Justice is being served, says PM

Sir Keir Starmer said justice is being served with some rioters already behind bars as the Prime Minister sent a warning to those causing “violent disorder” on streets across the UK.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s message to anybody causing violent disorder on our streets is clear - you will feel the full force of the law - and today, we are already seeing justice being served.

“Within a matter of days, some of the criminals involved in these riots have been put behind bars.

“This is just the start, with over 400 arrests, 120 charged and more people being hauled in front of the courts every day, our criminal justice system is showing violent thuggery has no place on our streets.”

04:17 PM BST

Canterbury Cathedral will close early ahead of possible riots

Canterbury Cathedral will close its grounds four hours early this evening as a “safety precaution” ahead of possible riots.

The cathedral’s grounds usually stay open with free access until 9pm, but will be closed from 5pm today amid suggestions of a demonstration in the city in Kent.

A spokesman told The Telegraph said: “This is a safety precaution in response to the possibility of protests in the city.”

The cathedral building will remain open to sightseers until the usual time of 5pm and its daily evensong service will still go ahead at 5.30pm.

Earlier this week, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby condemned rioters, saying “they defile the flag that they wrap themselves in”.

04:14 PM BST

Pictured: Individuals who have appeared in court after violent disorder across UK

Individuals who have appeared in court after violent disorder across UK

04:06 PM BST

Using terrorism laws to tackle disorder not ruled out, says police chief

Using terrorism laws or declaring incidents of violent disorder as terrorism “has not been, and will not be, ruled out”, a police chief has warned.

It comes after Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, suggested that terrorism charges could be considered in some cases.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We know that many people will feel vulnerable at this time and we are supporting local forces with protective security expertise and advice.

“We have seen terrible examples of violent crime, disorder and criminal damage, and charges are already being brought across the country. I am very clear that using terrorism legislation or declaring activity as terrorism has not been, and will not be, ruled out.

“Counter Terrorism Policing is actively assessing incidents to understand whether terrorism legislation should be applied and we will make those judgments without fear or favour.

“Our message to those involved in this disorder is: we are watching and we will not hesitate to use our powers to protect our communities.”

04:02 PM BST

Met prepares to protect communities over planned unrest

More than 1,300 specialist public order officers could be deployed across London to respond to unrest on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “We have more than 1,300 public order officers ready to deploy across London today in addition to thousands already working in our communities.

“We will not tolerate any disorder and will make arrests.

“We are also using a range of specialist teams including mounted units, dog handlers, intelligence experts and evidence gatherers.

“We will be using retrospective facial recognition to help officers identify those behind criminal disorder. This technology can be used even when offenders are wearing masks.”

03:58 PM BST

Pictured: Scottish First Minister hosts meeting over ongoing civil unrest

John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, has hosted a meeting with political party leaders at Bute House in Edinburgh to discuss the ongoing disturbances in parts of the UK.

John Swinney hosts a meeting with political party leaders at Bute House - Pete Summers/PA

03:56 PM BST

Ofcom urges social media platforms to ‘act now’ over online content stirring up hatred

Ofcom has urged social media companies to “act now” over content being posted online that is stirring up hatred or provoking violence across the UK.

In an open letter, the watchdog said: “In a few months, new safety duties under the Online Safety Act will be in place, but you can act now - there is no need to wait to make your sites and apps safer for users.”

The letter, signed by Gill Whitehead, the Ofcom director for online safety, said it would publish guidance “later this year” setting out what social media companies are required to do to tackle “content involving hatred, disorder, provoking violence or certain instances of disinformation”.

It added: “We expect continued engagement with companies over this period to understand the specific issues they face and we welcome the proactive approaches that have been deployed by some services in relation to these acts of violence across the UK.”

03:38 PM BST

Secretive government agency brought in to monitor social media amid riots

A secretive government agency used to “spy on” anti-lockdown campaigners during the pandemic has been deployed to monitor social media amid the riots, The Telegraph has learnt.

The Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU), now rebranded as the National Security Online Information Team (NSOIT), has been given the task just months after MPs called for an independent review of its activities.

Campaigners have expressed concern that NSOIT is playing a central role in the riot response despite outstanding questions over whether it is fit for purpose.

Read the full story here

03:21 PM BST

Man pleads guilty to inciting racial hatred in live stream to ‘millions of people’

A man has pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred by using racist language on a live stream that he broadcast to “millions of people” from outside a hotel that was thought to contain asylum seekers.

Aaron Johnson, 32, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, pleaded guilty at Manchester magistrates’ court on Wednesday to distributing images intended to stir up racial hatred outside the hotel in Stockport on Monday.

Prosecutor Laura Peers said Johnson was “aggressive to members of staff” at the hotel and had “exposed occupants of the hotel to a real danger”.

She said the live stream had been “viewed by millions of people”, adding “within the stream he repeatedly refers to migrants in a derogatory manner” and used racist language.

Johnson was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court on Aug 21.

02:56 PM BST

More than 100 far-Right demonstrations planned for tonight

More than 100 far-Right demonstrations and 30 counter-protests are planned for tonight, police sources have confirmed.

Far-Right gatherings are planned at immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and hotels housing asylum seekers in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales, it is understood.

Almost 4,000 riot officers are being deployed across the country with a further 2,000 on standby.

The north east and north west are the areas likely to be most affected according to intelligence, but gatherings are expected in many towns and cities across the country.

Police sources said forces were braced for a “very busy night” of activity and are warning members of the public to stay away from the gatherings or risk arrest.

02:43 PM BST

PM says jailing of three men evidence of ‘swift action’

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the jailing of three men for violent disorder is evidence of “the swift action” that the Government is taking.

Reacting to the prison sentences, the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This is the swift action we’re taking.

“If you provoke violent disorder on our streets or online, you will face the full force of the law.”

02:27 PM BST

Greater Manchester Police tell communities to ‘remain calm’

Greater Manchester Police advise communities “to remain calm” in a statement issued ahead of more planned unrest.

The statement says: “We understand the uncertainty and worry that people are feeling about current tension, much of which is being fuelled by the widespread sharing of misinformation online which is sometimes being created with the purpose of creating fear and inciting intolerable hate.

“Our advice to communities is to remain calm and to try to go about your every-day life”

The statement adds: “ People living safely and peacefully, do not deserve to be frightened: we are here to protect you, and we will use all resources and capabilities to do so.”

02:16 PM BST

Pictured: Police on patrol in North Finchley ahead of planned demonstrations

Police on patrol in North Finchley, London

02:01 PM BST

‘Civil unrest is not terrorism’: Telegraph readers react to riots

Protests have erupted across Britain after the killing of three young girls in Southport. On Wednesday, police sources confirmed more than 100 far-Right demonstrations and 30 counter-protests are planned for this evening.

Following the protests, Britain’s top prosecutor has warned rioters face being charged with terror offences. However, earlier in the week, the Government’s independent reviewer of terror legislation, Jonathan Hall KC, said politicians must not rush to class the riots as terrorism.

In an exclusive Telegraph poll of over 38,000 readers, 88 per cent agree with Mr Hall, who said on the BBC’s Today programme: “I think that you need to be cautious about applying counter-terrorism in effectively a live incident, it could be escalatory.”

Read the full story here

01:38 PM BST

Employees told to work from home ahead of ‘planned riots’

An office worker in the City of London said he and his colleagues have been told to leave their office near Liverpool Street because of “planned riots” in the area.

He said that employees have been advised to work from home for the remainder of the week and not to attend the London office.

Police sources have confirmed that more than 100 far-Right demonstrations and 30 counter-protests are planned for Wednesday evening.

01:15 PM BST

Two-tier policing accusations ‘complete nonsense’, says Sir Mark Rowley

Sir Mark Rowley, the chief of the Metropolitan Police, has rejected accusations of two-tier policing as “complete nonsense”.

On claims that police are treating some groups more harshly than others, Sir Mark told broadcasters: “It’s complete nonsense.

“We have commentators from either end of the political spectrum who like to throw accusations of bias at the police because we stand in the middle, we operate independently under the law without fear or favour.”

He added: “The serious voices who echo those are of more concern to me, because the risk is they legitimise it, and they legitimise the violence that the officers I’m sending on mutual aid today will face on the streets.

“They are putting them at risk by suggesting that any of those officers are going out with any intent other than to operate without fear or favour in protecting communities.”

Read the full story here

01:00 PM BST

Three men jailed for violent disorder just tip of the iceberg, says chief prosecutor

Three men jailed for their part in rioting in the wake of the Southport attack are the “tip of the iceberg”, a chief prosecutor has said.

Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court after the three men were jailed, Sarah Hammond, the chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Today’s prison sentences show that the law is catching up with those who have brought violence to our local communities.

“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.

“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.”

12:36 PM BST

Man sentenced to three years for violent disorder

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two others were also sentenced. Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on Aug 3 and sending a malicious communication last year.

Liam Riley, 40, of Walton Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 20 months in prison after he admitted violent disorder and racially aggravated behaviour in Liverpool on Aug 3.

Derek Drummond (left), Declan Geiran (centre) and Liam Riley (right)

12:11 PM BST

Just Stop Oil announces pause in actions as far-Right riots continue

Just Stop Oil has called a pause on actions whilst civil unrest continues to affect many towns and cities around the country.



A Just Stop Oil spokesman said in a statement: “Like the entire country, our community has been deeply disturbed by the events of recent days. Disturbed, but not surprised.”

They added: “We recognise that the violence on our streets is endangering communities, particularly those of Muslims and people of colour.

“In accordance with our commitment to nonviolence, we will not stretch police resources, such that they are unable to protect communities most at risk.

“Therefore, we are pausing our nonviolent resistance until the immediate threats to safety have been dealt with appropriately.”

12:07 PM BST

Pictured: Boarded up charity shop in Southend-on-Sea

A number of businesses have been boarded up in Southend-on-Sea ahead of the planned riots today.

A charity shop is boarded up in Westcliff, a suburb of Southend - John Keeble/Getty Images Europe

12:04 PM BST

UK retailers to hold talks with police and Home Office

UK retailers are set to hold urgent talks with the police, Home Office and the Government over how to protect their staff and customers as they brace for more rioting.

Trade group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) is holding a community meeting for its members on Wednesday morning.

The organisation represents more than 200 major retailers as well as thousands of smaller independents who are represented by its trade association members.

It follows a wave of rioting and violence across towns and cities, with high street stores suffering looting and vandalism.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said it was doing what it could to help small firms worried about being caught up in the unrest.

Martin McTague, the national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Millions of small businesses are on our high streets and town centres, populating our local communities and finding themselves on the front line of the recent public disorder, violence and damage which all come at human cost.

He added: “Local authorities, insurance companies and politicians of all stripes need to be ready to support their small businesses to rebuild, recover and get back on their feet.”

11:44 AM BST

We are already seeing swift justice, chief crown prosecutor says

Kris Venkatasami, the chief crown prosecutor and the Crown Prosecution Service’s lead on protests, has said “we are already seeing swift justice”.

He said: “The Crown Prosecution Service continues to work side by side with police to crack down on the violent disorder spreading through our streets.

“Charges, including the first charge of intending to stir up racial hatred, are accelerating and we are already seeing swift justice as convictions continue to rise.

“There is no doubt, what we have seen in the past week is sheer criminality. We have always been clear: the law applies equally to anyone engaging in criminal activity, and to those who do, will be brought to justice.”

11:32 AM BST

Keyboard warriors not safe from the law, Sir Mark Rowley warns

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has warned that “keyboard warriors” who are inciting violence are “not safe from the law”.

He said: “Whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.”

“Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law. You can be guilty of offences of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred. There are numerous terrorist offences regarding the publishing of material.

“All of those offences are in play if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, and we’ll come after those individuals, just as we will physically confront on the streets the thugs and the yobs who are causing the problems for communities.”

11:09 AM BST

Southport attacker likened to a ‘crouching tiger’ by survivor

A survivor of the Southport stabbings who attempted to disarm the attacker likened the man to a “crouching tiger”.

Jonathan Hayes, 63, was stabbed in the leg after confronting the person who targeted a children’s Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

The grandfather, whose office is in the same building where the dance class was taking place, said he heard screams and rushed to the scene after hearing one of his colleagues cry out in alarm.

Read the full story here.

10:43 AM BST

Officers will be waiting for protesters at list of locations, says police chief

An assistant chief constable has urged people to ignore a list of locations, which has been shared on social media as possible targets for gatherings, saying police will be waiting.

Andy Mariner, of Essex Police, said there is “disinformation on social media” talking about activity in the county on Wednesday, adding: “Our message is clear - ignore it.”

“If you’re planning on coming here intent on disorder, we will be waiting for you, and you will be arrested,” he said.

“There is information going around on the internet highlighting specific locations around the country and some of those details of locations are just plain false, including here in Essex.”

10:29 AM BST

How Muslim gathering to defend mosque ended in attack on pub

It started as a gathering to protect a mosque from a rumoured far-Right demonstration on Monday.

But the initially peaceful gathering in Bordesley Green, a suburb of Birmingham, soon turned violent, ending in an attack on a pub and leaving one pubgoer with a “lacerated liver”.

Read the full story here.

10:18 AM BST

Inquests into Southport deaths opened and adjourned

Inquests into the deaths of Southport stabbing victims Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, have been opened and adjourned at Bootle Town Hall.

Julie Goulding, the senior coroner, said it was “impossible to adequately articulate the devastating lifelong effects of the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29”.

10:16 AM BST

Almost half of public believe Starmer is handling riots badly

Nearly half of people believe Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the riots sweeping Britain is poor, a poll has found.

The YouGov poll found that 49 per cent of 2,114 adults surveyed on Monday felt the Prime Minister was dealing with the violence badly. Only 31 per cent agreed that he was managing it well.

Sir Keir has vowed that rioters will rapidly face “the full force of the law” while announcing another Cobra emergency meeting about the ongoing disorder.

Read the full story here.

10:11 AM BST

Businesses in Southend board up ahead of riot today

A number of businesses have been boarded up in Southend-on-Sea ahead of planned riots today.

The protest outside an immigration solicitor’s office has reportedly been planned for 8pm.

Counter protests are also being planned with members of Southend Against Fascism claiming they will be attending the same location.

10:07 AM BST

Two charged following violent disorder in Darlington

Two men have been charged following violent disorder in Darlington on Monday evening, Durham Police said.

Cole Stewart, of Victoria Road, Darlington, and Brandon Welch, of Warkworth Way, Darlington, have both been charged with violent disorder.

The pair, who are both 18, have been remanded in custody.

They are listed to appear at Teesside magistrates’ court later on Wednesday.

10:06 AM BST

Man charged with possessing weapon during Birmingham demonstration

A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon during a gathering in Birmingham after TV coverage showed someone apparently holding a sword.

Shehraz Sarwar from Birmingham was arrested and charged by West Midlands Police following the incident in Bordesley Green on Monday.

A number of counter-protesters gathered in the area after social media rumours of a far-right march being staged there.

The 46 year old was remanded to appear before Birmingham magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

09:50 AM BST

Robert Jenrick accuses Prime Minister of being unclear on disorder from ‘sectarian gangs’

Robert Jenrick has accused Prime Minister of not being “as clear as he could be” that some of the disorder emanated from “sectarian gangs”.

“We mustn’t be squeamish or selective in how we call out violence,” the Tory leadership contender told Times Radio.

“I think the Prime Minister has not been as clear as he could be about the fact that, whilst the majority, the overwhelming majority of the incidents that we’ve seen have emanated either from the far right or from a range of thugs and criminals who’ve chosen to take part in these events, there are nonetheless a much smaller number of sectarian gangs who have been causing disruption, violence and intimidation – for example, in Birmingham.

“And that is equally wrong. And it’s important that we have the moral clarity that is necessary in this moment, so that violence is violence and is called out as such, whoever is responsible for it.”

Mr Jenrick added that it was “wrong” that Sir Keir and Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, did not comment on Jess Phillips, the Home Office minister, appearing to “explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist [by] sectarian gangs on the streets of her own city in Birmingham”.

09:24 AM BST

Rioters to face terror charges, warns top prosecutor

Rioters face being charged with terror offences, Britain’s top prosecutor has warned.

Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, said his team would use every legal power to jail those behind the disorder, and that terror legislation was already being used in one case.

More than 400 people have already been arrested in connection with the violence and disorder sweeping Britain. Many more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Read the full story here.

09:16 AM BST

Sadiq Khan urges people to check on friends and neighbours following riots

The Mayor of London has urged people to “check on their friends and neighbours” in the wake of the riots.

A thread -



Now is the time to please check in on your Black, Brown and minority friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.



In many parts of the country, they don't feel safe.🧵 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 6, 2024

Sadiq Khan posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The disorder, racism and violence that we have seen in towns and cities across the country in the last week have been truly shocking.

“I’m aware of reports that far-right groups are now planning to target locations in London and I want to be very clear to anyone thinking of spreading hatred and fear in our city: if you break the law, action will be taken against you.”

He added: “I know the shocking scenes have left many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful, so I ask my fellow Londoners to check on their friends and neighbours and show them that care and compassion is what Londoners are all about.

“In London, we have zero-tolerance for racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism or any form of hate and we pride ourselves on being open, diverse and welcoming of all faiths and backgrounds.

“It’s woven deeply into the fabric of our great city and is why those who seek to divide our communities will never win.”

09:05 AM BST

‘Tiny minority’ want to cause disruption, says communities minister

A “tiny minority” of people want to cause disruption, while the majority go about their everyday business, Jim McMahon has said.

The communities minister told BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s fair to say that people are feeling very anxious at the moment when they’re seeing the scenes that are on TV, when they’ve seen the locations that are being circulated online.

“That is genuinely causing anxiety in the community. And, of course, it’s right that people are vigilant, that people share any intelligence that they’ve got, and that people look after each other.

“But the vast majority of people today will go about their everyday business like they do every single day of the week and the year in peace and security.

“And for those people who want to disrupt, who want to cause damage, who want to cause the scenes that we have seen, again, they can absolutely expect to face the full force of the law because it’s important.”

08:41 AM BST

Communities minister rejects two tier policing claims

Jim McMahon, the communities minister, has rejected claims that police are treating some groups more harshly than others amid days of disorder.

He told Times Radio he understands the narrative that Elon Musk and others are putting across when they talk about “two-tier” policing, in particular in relation to a counter-protest in Birmingham.

He said: “I certainly understand where the narrative comes from, because what he’s trying to do is to present a case that we treat different communities in a different way and somehow we give special treatment. That is not the case.”

He said that his understanding of the Birmingham incident was that police made a tactical decision to “withdraw and regroup” but that any potential criminal activity is expected to be followed up.

“Let’s not preempt the ultimate outcome of it, but the message needs to be clear it doesn’t matter what your background, if you take part in criminal damage, if you take part in violence, if you seek to disrupt communities and affect people’s way of life in an unlawful way, then you can expect to have dealt with by the police.”

He added: “The point is it is operational decisions - that is for the police on the ground to make those calls and to make those judgments - but I also want to be clear that people should not believe that because their arrest wasn’t taking place on the day that that somehow means that justice will not catch up with people.”

08:04 AM BST

Musk should ‘stick to car batteries and rockets’, says former police chief

Sir Thomas Winsor, the former chief of constabulary, said Elon Musk should “stick to batteries, cars and rockets” and called for implementation of a licensing system for social media companies operating in the UK.

Speaking on LBC with Nick Ferrari, Sir Thomas said: “Mr Musk, it seems to me should stick to batteries, cars and rockets because he’s very good at it and leave to the UK authorities the job of dealing with the protection of the safety and security of our communities.”

When asked by Ferrari how he would “actually get your hands on an Elon Musk, or even, if he’s San Francisco, a Nick Clegg”, Sir Thomas said: “I’m not talking about individuals but if there are executives of large companies and those companies have or are thought to be committing offences - the regulatory system which I contemplated and spoke about five years ago was creating a licensing system in the UK.

“In other words, you need a licence from the government regulatory authority to operate public infrastructure like you do with energy, telecommunications, water and transport - they’re no different.

“And the conditions of those licences and if you break them, you can lose your licence, so you’re out of business.

“The conditions of the licence could say that the senior executives of the company must spend at least two weeks a year in the UK, and when they come to the UK, they can be lifted.”

07:50 AM BST

Social media managers should face criminal liability for harmful material, says former police chief

Sir Thomas Winsor, who previously served as Her Majesty’s chief inspector of constabulary, said there should be “criminal liability” for senior managers at social media companies that tolerate “harmful material” and the incitement of crimes on their websites.

When asked how the online sector should be policed by Nick Ferrari on LBC, Sir Thomas replied: “It should be policed according to the law and vigorously.

“I think the Online Safety Act is a big step forward but it doesn’t go far enough.

“In my State of Police Report, which I gave to Parliament in 2018, I made the point that some social media companies, internet companies, now own and operate what, to many people, have become significant pieces of public infrastructure and therefore their stewardship of that infrastructure is not purely a matter of commercial freedom.

“And I said that merely fining some of the world’s richest companies for tolerating the presence of harmful material on their websites, and incitement to commit a crime is itself a crime, is not enough.

“I said there should be criminal liability for senior managers and that should be at the heart of a system of regulation.”

07:45 AM BST

Police brace for riots tonight after quiet evening

Police remain braced for disturbances despite a relatively quiet night on Tuesday after a week of violent unrest.

Although officers in Liverpool and Durham issued dispersal orders to head off potential unrest, Tuesday night was free of the violent scenes that have played out across Britain since the initial disturbances in Southport a week earlier.

But police are still anticipating a busy day on Wednesday as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings.

Around 100 people have already been charged in connection with the recent disturbances, and charges continued to be brought on Tuesday night with defendants expected in court on Wednesday.

More than 400 people have been arrested after disorder around England and Northern Ireland, according to police sources, with the number expected to rise in the coming days.