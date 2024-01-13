Thousands demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza at London pro-Palestinian march

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have taken to the streets of London, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 1,700 police officers patrolled the capital on Saturday, making two arrests for “offensive placards”, as the march made its way to Parliament Square.

The protest, part of a global day of action involving 30 countries, came after the UK and US carried out air strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen.

The Iran-backed rebel group has repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea in the wake of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

Several protesters made references to the military action, with one man holding a placard claiming the UK and US “want war” and that Yemen “supports Palestine”, while one speaker told crowds at Parliament Square that RAF planes were “flying where they do not belong”.

Demonstrators demanded an immediate ceasefire (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Labour MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana described the air strikes as “shameful, deplorable, and beyond unacceptable”, adding that they were “not in our name”.

Other speakers at the packed event included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the president of Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald, who called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire”.

Ms McDonald told crowds that Palestinian freedom was possible, saying: “When I say this, standing in London, in common cause with you, (having) walked our own journey out of conflict, building peace for 25 years, this can happen.

“This must happen and we will ensure that it does.”

More than 1,700 police officers were present (Lucy North/PA)

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, accused the British Government of “complicity” with Israel.

He said Palestine was a “nation of freedom fighters”, saying: “I stand before you with a broken heart, but not a broken spirit.”

Mr Zomlot congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

The seventh National March for Palestine also featured an appearance by Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, which joined a group of Palestinian children.

Only two arrests were made, police said (Lucy North/PA)

The 3.5-metre (around 11.5ft) puppet became an international symbol of human rights after it journeyed 5,000 miles from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in July 2021.

In an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Met Police said: “So far two arrests have been made. Both in relation to offensive placards being carried.”

Speaking before the march, Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had been briefed by the Met’s commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on plans to “ensure order and safety” during the protest.