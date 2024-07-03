Thousands Evacuated as Efforts Continue Against Thompson Fire in Northern California

Efforts continued against a wildfire in Northern California on Wednesday, July 3, that forced almost 13,000 residents to evacuate, local media reported.

This footage was filmed and posted to Facebook by Crystal Kehle, who said she filmed it from her home in Oroville East before evacuating on Tuesday night.

“Glad that we are safe and our friends are safe as well. Hoping for better news through today and tomorrow. We are exhausted. I hate fire season,” Kehle wrote in the post.

By Wednesday, the fire burned about 3,550 acres (5.5 square miles) and was zero percent contained, according to official fire reports. Credit: Crystal Kehle via Storyful