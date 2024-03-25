Thousands of faithful attend Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem against a backdrop of war
Thousands of Christians attended Palm Sunday at Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives on the first day of Holy Week, as conflict surges across the Palestinian Territories. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Easter. The event comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza, although the conflict appears to have had little effect on the procession. (March 25) (AP Video/Shlomo Mor)