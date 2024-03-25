Thousands of faithful attend Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem against a backdrop of war

Sky News

Vladimir Putin has claimed the gunmen behind the Moscow concert hall terror attack attempted to flee to Ukraine in the aftermath of the mass shooting. The allegation, made by the Russian president during an address to the nation, came despite the Islamist terror group Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) claiming responsibility for Friday night's attack, in which at least 130 people were killed. Ukraine strongly denied any involvement in the shooting, which comes two weeks after the US shared intelligence with Russian security officials warning that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.