Hundreds wounded, bodies in streets after DR Congo fighting - UN
Rebels from the Congolese M23 movement have been fighting for control of the eastern city of Goma, following a lightning advance against the army
The UN says hundreds of people are wounded, bodies are lying in the streets, and an upsurge in rape and gender-based violence has been reported
The UN adds that civilians are fleeing "multiple active conflict zones"
At least 17 foreign peacekeepers have now been killed in clashes with the rebels
Fighting between the M23 and DR Congo's army has intensified since the start of the year, with the rebels seizing control of more territory than ever
New to this story? Get up to speed in our summary here
Hundreds wounded, bodies in streets after DR Congo fighting - UN