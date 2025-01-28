Hundreds wounded, bodies in streets after DR Congo fighting - UN

BBC
  • Rebels from the Congolese M23 movement have been fighting for control of the eastern city of Goma, following a lightning advance against the army

  • The UN says hundreds of people are wounded, bodies are lying in the streets, and an upsurge in rape and gender-based violence has been reported

  • The UN adds that civilians are fleeing "multiple active conflict zones"

  • At least 17 foreign peacekeepers have now been killed in clashes with the rebels

  • Fighting between the M23 and DR Congo's army has intensified since the start of the year, with the rebels seizing control of more territory than ever

  • New to this story? Get up to speed in our summary here

  • Water and electricity supplies in Goma have been cut off

