Thousands flee, homes burn as wind-driven fires rage in California: Live updates

More than 30,000 people fled their homes as multiple wildfires driven by powerful Santa Ana winds blasted across parts of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, setting homes and hillsides ablaze as roadways clogged with residents scrambling to safety.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as firefighters struggled to contain the fires. The Palisades Fire, which destroyed buildings and had burned nearly 3,000 acres by early Wednesday, was burning between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu.

Photos from the scene showed homes ablaze, and Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said 10,000 homes were threatened. Much of Los Angeles was enveloped in smoke.

A second blaze broke out 30 miles inland in Altadena, near Pasadena. The Eaton Fire increased in size to 1,000 acres in a few hours, according to Cal Fire, which warned of an "immediate threat to life" and ordered some evacuations. A third blaze, the Hurst Fire, ignited in Sylmar, in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown Los Angeles, prompting evacuations of some nearby residents.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.

How contained is the Palisades Fire?

Extreme fire behavior, including "short and long-range spotting," continues to challenge firefighting efforts, Cal Fire said in an incident update Wednesday. The fire was listed as "0%" contained. Winds gusts of up to 60 mph were expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in "further fire activity."

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," the updated warned. "The area is lawfully closed to public access."

How did the California wildfires near Los Angeles start?

Cal Fire has listed the causes of the three primary fires − Palisades, Eaton and Hurst − as "under investigation." But even before the fire started, the National Weather Service had issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions for much of Los Angeles County. The culprits were low humidity, dry vegetation due to a lack of rain, and powerful winds.

The weather service office in Los Angeles warned Monday that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas this week prompt "extreme fire behavior" wherever blazes ignited.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation - in other words, this is about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather," the weather service office in Los Angeles warned Monday. "Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate, especially if in a high fire risk area." Be careful with fire sources."

Vice President pledges support for burning communities

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, issued a statement Wednesday saying she was being briefed on the fires and reiterated President Joe Biden's offer of federal assistance. Harris expressed gratitude for the "heroic first responders" risking their own safety to protect people and property.

"A proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities," she said. " I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained."

Palisades fire map

Pacific Palisades evacuees describe harrowing escape

Katia Meyer has lived in Pacific Palisades almost her entire life. Tuesday was one of the most surreal, and at times terrifying, days she's had there. Tuesday's fast-moving wildfire sent locals seeking shelter in neighboring Southern California cities like Santa Monica and Marina del Rey. Meyer, her husband, her mother, and their dachshund were trapped in gridlock for four hours as they tried to drive the seven miles to stay with friends in Westwood in Los Angeles.

"The problem was traffic. No one could move," she admitted. "There was a moment when we were trapped on Sunset Boulevard and I was thinking, 'If the flames come down here, we're trapped in our car."

Luca Bove was working Tuesday night at the Farms Market and Deli in Santa Monica, California, one town over from the fire in Pacific Palisades where the blaze was visible up in the hills to the west. Bove said signs of the wildfire were everywhere.

"I'm not going to lie, it's kind of scary," Bove said. Read more here.

− Elizabeth Weise and Terry Collins

