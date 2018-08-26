Thousands Flock To Ottawa's Streets For Capital Pride

The chance of showers didn't put a damper on Ottawa's Pride parade, as thousands came out for a colourful celebration of the LGBTQ community.
Canada's capital turned up on Sunday and people from all walks of life showed up ready to party.
A sea of blue - our very PROUD @girlguidesofcan, from as far away as Quebec City, here waiting for Ottawa @fiertecappride to kick off! 😍🏳️🌈🎉 #FierteCapPridepic.twitter.com/3tQOiH0kkq— Diamond Isinger (@diamondisinger) August 26, 2018
A city of colour at today's #FierteCapPride parade! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/YmzZDXNvN0— Algonquin College (@AlgonquinColleg) August 26, 2018
My favourite #Pride sign so far: #FierteCapPride#OttawaPridepic.twitter.com/iD9abY8tTg— David Da Silva (@dawdsCAN) August 26, 2018
The parade contained over 150 floats and many organizations and companies, including the Ottawa Redblacks football team, turned up to celebrate.
Free mom hugs?— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) August 26, 2018
Yes please!#RNation#FiertéCapPridepic.twitter.com/3LzUoblRrw
Showin' our pride today too 🏳️🌈@MaxCrepeau and @c10mannella are marching in the @FierteCapPride Parade! #FierteCapPride#WeStandTogetherpic.twitter.com/iKkfcwOta2— Ottawa Fury FC (@OttawaFuryFC) August 26, 2018
My heart is so full, I'm so proud to live in a country where days like today are possible ❤️💛💚💙💜 #FierteCapPride#OTTAWAPRIDEpic.twitter.com/sdNC3ObvuS— Alexandra Nederlof (@EaErkhart) August 26, 2018
CHEO proud 🏳️🌈 #FierteCapPride#ottawapridepic.twitter.com/WjnWMmyBys— CHEO Hospital Ottawa (@CHEOhospital) August 26, 2018
It was also a family affair for many.
These babies though 🏳️🌈 @FierteCapPride#FierteCapPride#pride#LoveisLove#ottawapic.twitter.com/X1TvgnmiE5— Heather Badenoch (@HeatherBadenoch) August 26, 2018
Happy #OttawaPride from my family to yours. #LoveWins#FierteCapPridepic.twitter.com/TXxb0Elojh— Nick (@nickfrate) August 26, 2018
Jessica Legault and Nadia Gregoire of Chelsea, Que. brought their 3 daughters to the Pride Parade. Here's why #FierteCapPridepic.twitter.com/NJCHOBvfBZ— Judy Trinh (@JudyTrinhCBC) August 26, 2018
Others took the time to bring Pride back to its roots as a political protest, and brought signs that took shots at the province's new government.
Spotted at #FierteCapPride#onpolipic.twitter.com/BSTSVnKmCB— William Norman (@WilliamNorman) August 26, 2018
Others took the opportunity to mention the RCMP Purge, which targeted and ostracized thousands of LGBT people who worked for the government or the military beginning in the 1950s.
Big crowds at #FiertéCapPride Great to see survivors of the #LGBT Purge marching in the same parade as @rcmpgrcpolice@CanBorder@csiscanada & @cse_cst Remembering our history of exclusion is key in building an inclusive future in 🇨🇦's security & intelligence community. pic.twitter.com/SxkNOHb8tb— Artur Wilczynski (@Arturmaks) August 26, 2018
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and other politicians, including Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, also made appearances.
Pride is a family affair! #FiertéCapPride@MonaFortier@WillAAmos@AndrewLeslieMPpic.twitter.com/Yl7mUKlVJD— Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) August 26, 2018
Great to meet so many people from different communities coming together as one to celebrate diversity and inclusion during @FierteCapPride! #FierteCapPride#Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/7p5IL3I3Td— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) August 26, 2018
Happy Pride Ottawa!! 🏳️🌈 #lpc#FierteCapPridepic.twitter.com/B6CTOFxtMX— Andrew Leslie (@AndrewLeslieMP) August 26, 2018
Canada's Conservatives are ready to go! #Pride#pride2018#OnPoli#cdnpoli@FierteCapPridepic.twitter.com/KpzMemmKPE— Goldie Ghamari, MPP (@gghamari) August 26, 2018
Also on HuffPost: