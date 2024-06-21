Thousands flock to Stonehenge to celebrate summer solstice

Thousands of people greeted the sun with cheers as it rose over Stonehenge for the summer solstice on Friday - just days after the ancient monument was sprayed with orange paint.Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic structure in Wiltshire encountered a chilly morning accompanied by misty fields as the sun glinted over the horizon at 4.52am.The display follows the heritage site having been targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters earlier this week.Wiltshire Police said a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s had been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, damaging an ancient monument and deterring a person from engaging in a lawful activity.Many people celebrating the summer solstice on Friday expressed frustration and disapproval at the protest.Sally Ann Spence, an archaeology enthusiast who dressed as an ancient shaman, said the solstice is “incredibly important”.