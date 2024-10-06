Thousands gather in Australian cities for pro-Palestine demonstrations ahead of 7 October anniversary

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets across Australia ahead of the 7 October anniversary, marking a year since Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Demonstrations took place in Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. The protests came amid concerns that the conflict could escalate into a broader war in the Middle East.

Protesters filled the streets in several cities a day before the first anniversary of the 7 October attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, which killed about 1200 people.

Tensions are rising between Israel and Iran as Israeli defence forces prepare for further ground operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Protesters, including children wearing coloured keffiyehs and draped in Palestinian flags, were seen calling for “Free Palestine”.

Many urged the Australian government to impose sanctions on Israel for its alleged war crimes in the Middle East.

“I’m sick and tired of the complicity of this government,” Rafah Chaleb, a Palestinian in Australia was quoted as saying by The Guardian. She added that her community feels “perpetually sad”.

“We just want peace, and we want Australia to put pressure on Israel … any small gesture would go a long way to improving the wellbeing of our community and to justice,” she said.

Another protester, idetified just by her first name Kamila said: “It’s about humanity, and I think as humanity – as a collective humanity – I think we’ve failed, and that’s why I’m here today.”

Victoria police said they arrested four protesters “for public order-related matters”, ABC News reported.

Pro-Palestine supporters chant slogan as they march through CBD on Sunday in Sydney, Australia (Getty Images)

In speeches, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was the target of verbal attacks for the government’s lack of action against the alleged ongoing genocide in Gaza with many shouting “shame, shame Albanese”.

Since Israel’s invasion of Gaza on 7 October, at least 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 others injured, according to Gaza’s Hmas-run health ministry.

Pro-Palestine protests in Sydney proceed with rally on Sunday (Getty Images)

During this period, Israeli military operations in the West Bank have resulted in the deaths of at least 678 Palestinians.

In just two weeks, Israeli ground operations and air strikes near southern Beirut have killed over 2000 people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Pro-Palestine gather at Flinders Street Station during an organised protest on Sunday (Getty Images)

Millions have been displaced with tens of thousands migrating to bordering Syria since Israel expanded its invasion of Lebanon.

Palestinian health officials say at least another 20 people were killed on Saturday after Israel sent army tanks into areas there for the first time in months.

While Israel maintains that its attacks were “precise strikes on Hamas terrorists”, Gaza officials accuse Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and mosques.

The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israel struck down 27 houses, schools, and displacement shelters across Gaza over the last two days.

Pro-Palestine supporters gather before march through CBD at Hyde Park on Sunday in Sydney, Australia (Getty Images)

The US and other allies have supported Israel’s right to self-defence, but say more must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading into a wider war in the Middle East.

Protesters also took to the streets in major cities across the world on Saturday.

Protesters march during a Pro-Palestine rally in Melbourne, Victoria on Sunday (EPA)

About 40,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London, while thousands gathered in Paris, Cape Town, Jakarta, New York City, and near the White House in Washington.

Demonstrators demanded an end to US support for Israel in its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.