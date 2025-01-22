Thousands of gymnasts head to Covington for ‘The Coaches Spectacular’ event
Thousands of gymnasts head to Covington for ‘The Coaches Spectacular’ event
Thousands of gymnasts head to Covington for ‘The Coaches Spectacular’ event
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
I know, I know: we've already gotten clarity from Saquon Barkley about what he said to Jalen Hurts before the Philadelphia Eagles running back took off for an incredible 78-yard run in the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley said he was
The Oilers' Leon Draisaitl says he guesses the NHL doesn't care about their best players playing, while Corey Perry says every other league protects superstars.
J.T. Miller reportedly has preferences on where he would like to end up if traded from the Canucks.
The Athletic obtained a memo sent by Justin Thomas to PGA Tour members in which he stresses the importance accessibility during tournament broadcasts.
Here's the breakdown of how much prize money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2025 American Express at PGA West.
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
Who knew so many people had hit in the genetic lottery?!
Lamar Jackson is tired of falling short and he didn't hold back that frustration after the Ravens' loss to the Bills.
Ever notice the stickers on an Ohio State football player's helmet during a game? Here's what to know on the Buckeyes' tradition before the CFP championship:
NFL officials were heavily scrutinized for some of the flags they threw in the four divisional round games that saw the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders advance to next weekend's conference championships.
Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Stefanie Hill shared on TikTok her early memories of watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance unfold
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.
Patrick Mahomes is undefeated against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the postseason. Will Buffalo's fortune change on Sunday?
The former football player shared how Swift helped him walk away with her boyfriend's Bottega Venetta shirt
This trade has been an early success for the Blues.
It's the thing that happens in the NFL Draft, right? The quarterback-starved teams sometimes reach for a QB, and an all-around amazing athlete like Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter get bumped down. In the latest mock from our Christian
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
The Calgary Flames made a roster adjustment on Tuesday, placing a struggling forward on waivers.