Thousands have ignored red X signs on smart motorways in last three years

'X' marks the spot: drivers are increasingly ignoring the 'lane closed' sign on smart motorways - Mr Standfast/Alamy

Red X signs on smart motorways have been ignored more than 50,000 times over the last three years, new data reveal.

More than 53,000 incidents of drivers ignoring “lane closed” signs on smart motorways have been recorded by police since 2021, according to freedom of information data.

IAM RoadSmart, the road safety charity which conducted the study, said it showed the Government must give “serious thought” about the future of the roads.

Nicholas Lyes, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards, said: “Ignoring a red X sign on a smart motorway is dangerous because it risks a serious collision and, for this reason, we welcome police forces clamping down on those who break the law.

“The majority of drivers have serious reservations about the safety of smart motorways where the hard shoulder has been removed, and these figures are unlikely to persuade them they are safe.

“We know that no new all-lane running smart motorways will be built but it does beg the question of what we do with the existing stretches that are in operation?”

Obeying red X signs is critical to safety on smart motorways - Dawson Images/Alamy

Figures obtained by IAM RoadSmart, formerly the Institute of Advanced Motorists, following freedom of information requests to police forces revealed 4,393 incidents were recorded in 2021, rising to 20,773 in 2022 and 28,231 in 2023.

Obeying red X signs is critical to safety on smart motorways which have had their hard shoulders converted into live running lanes.

National Highways staff switch on the closed lane signs when stopped vehicles are detected in live lanes to prevent them being hit from behind and to help and protect the emergency services.

Since September 2022, all police forces have been able to use enforcement cameras to prosecute motorists who illegally pass under a red X or enter a lane beyond one of the signs.

This can result in a fine of up to £100 and three penalty points, or more severe penalties and a court appearance in some cases.

Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesman, said: “These figures sadly underline the fragility of one of the systems designed to keep stricken drivers safe on smart motorways.

“The safety of any driver who is unlucky enough to stop on a smart motorway depends entirely on other people seeing the red X sign and moving to another lane.

“It’s therefore terrifying to think that so many people have either ignored them or failed to spot them in the first place.

“The latter is all the more likely given the fact that on all-lane-running stretches of motorway, where the hard shoulder has been removed completely, it’s largely roadside signs that communicate which lanes are closed which are harder for drivers to read than gantries that span the carriageway and have signs over each lane.”

Traffic on the M1 smart motorway near Toddington, Beds - Geopix/Alamy

Meera Naran, whose eight-year-old son Dev died in a smart motorway crash on the M6 near Birmingham in May 2018, said: “In an emergency, every second counts. The red X provides a layer of safety for the public, emergency services, recovery operators and road workers.

“An incident can occur on any lane of the motorway and lanes are closed for a number of reasons.

“When in operation and abided by, this could save a number of lives, including your own.”

Smart motorways without a hard shoulder were created to increase capacity at a lower cost than widening roads.

Rishi Sunak, as prime minister, cancelled all planned smart motorway projects in April last year, citing financial pressures and a lack of public confidence in the roads.

This led to calls for the hard shoulder to be reinstated on existing smart motorways.