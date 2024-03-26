Thousands of immigrant children navigate the legal system alone. A Senate bill hopes to change that

Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) -Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Monday it has informed mediators that it will stick to its original proposal on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a return of displaced Palestinians. It also demanded what it called "a real exchange of prisoners", referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. There was no immediate comment from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.