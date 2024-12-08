Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv before police bring out water cannon

Reuters

The protesters in the mainly Druze inhabited suburb, who called for the downfall of Assad, also headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the capital where several security branches are located, they said. The protesters headed to security offices to demand they evacuate from their area, activist Ryan Marouf, editor of Suwayda 24, a website that covers the province, told Reuters. In a rare act of defiance in areas under Assad's rule, protesters also tore down posters of Assad, where the party has promoted a personality cult around him and his late father, former president Hafez al-Assad.