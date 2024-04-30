Thousands of Israelis Rally for Hostage Deal Outside Israeli Military HQ

Thousands of protesters rallied outside the Israeli military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday, April 29, calling for a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal with Hamas.

Video from David Issacharoff, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, shows protesters lighting a bonfire on Begin Road, outside buildings housing the Ministry of Defense and the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At least five people were arrested during the protest, which took place as the Israeli government pushed ahead with plans to invade Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Israeli reports.

“Rafah can wait – the hostages cannot,” read a large banner held up during the demonstration, reports said.

Among the participants were relatives of previously released hostages and Einav Zangauker, the mother of current hostage Matan Zangauker, who can be seen in this video holding a sign reading: “Biden, please save us.”

According to the Israeli news website Ynet, Zangauker spoke at the rally and delivered a message for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Netanyahu, choose – it’s either Ben-Gvir and Smotrich or my son. It’s very simple – either an extreme right-wing government or the abductees at home.”

In a speech delivered at another protest on Saturday, Zangauker pressed Netanyahu to “declare an end to the fighting if it leads to the retrieval of the hostages” and to “stop clinging to your seat," according to the Times of Israel. Credit: David Issacharoff via Storyful

Video Transcript

