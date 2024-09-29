Thousands of Kentuckians still without power after Hurricane Helene, company says

Kentucky Utilities has restored the majority of lost power as of 3 p.m. Sunday caused by Friday’s heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Helene.

Friday’s high winds and heavy rainfall resulted in 1,500 downed lines and broke more than 100 poles. More than 205,000 customers were without power.

Kentucky Utilities reported that 87% of its customers have had their power restored, with crews continuing to work around the clock. The remnants of Hurricane Helene caused the fourth-largest weather event in the utility company’s history over the past 20 years.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, just under 39,000 people were without power throughout the state, according to Power Outage US. More than 8,700 remain without electricity in Fayette County, which was one of Kentucky’s hardest-hit areas.

Richmond, Maysville, Pineville and Louisville were other areas where Kentucky Utilities reported major damage.

Kentucky Utilities hopes to have electricity restored to most of its customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday “at the latest,” spokesman Daniel Lowry said at noon Saturday.

Storm cleanup efforts

People who have city waste collection services can stack storm debris between the curb and sidewalk, and it will be picked up with regular weekly trash pickup “as long as it is cut in 4-foot sections,” the news release stated.

People who don’t have sidewalks should put the debris at the edge of their yards, near the curb. People with storm debris in Fayette County can drop it off for free at the Haley Pike landfill at 4216 Hedger Lane beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city said it will require a driver’s license or proof of Fayette County residency.

In Lexington, the city set up an online survey form for storm damage reports. People who need help with home medical-related requests were advised to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

For help with food or human services needs in Lexington, the city said people can call 211 to reach the United Way of the Bluegrass 24 hours a day. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department urged people without power to use caution with food to make sure they do not contract any food-borne illnesses.