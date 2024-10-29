Thousands of knitted poppies cascade from church ahead of Remembrance Day

A sea of thousands of knitted poppies have been draped from a church in Worcestershire ahead of Remembrance Day. More than 200 volunteers spent months hand stitching the 6,000 strong poppies which now adorn the side of St Peter’s Church in Inkberrow. It was unveiled at the weekend to commemorate British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in the First World War. Organisers had aimed to complete 4,000 poppies before November 11 but smashed that target by 2,000. People aged from six to 92 knitted and crocheted the red poppies during events held in the village pub and at weekends.