Thousands left without power as deadly bomb cyclone strikes Pacific Northwest

At least one person was killed and two were injured in Washington as powerful back-to-back storms battered the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night, downing trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.

The severe weather is expected to last through the end of the week as a "bomb cyclone" drags along a plume of moisture-filled air called an atmospheric river, bringing with it "heavy rain, life-threatening flooding, strong winds and higher elevation mountain snow" to the West Coast, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Strong winds are downing trees across Washington including in Lynnwood, where a woman in her 50s died after a large tree fell on a homeless encampment, South County Fire said Tuesday. "Strong winds could continue into the morning. Please avoid the roads if possible and stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines," fire officials said.

Two other people were injured when a tree fell on a trailer less than 40 miles away in Maple Valley, firefighters in Puget Sound said on X. While one person was extricated quickly it took firefighters an hour to rescue the second, Puget Sound Fire said.

The fire department in Bellevue said trees were down all over the city and falling onto homes, warning residents to seek shelter on their lowest floor and stay away from windows. In Seattle, fallen trees blocked roadways and trapped one person inside a vehicle, the fire department said.

More than 600,000 people in Washington and 15,000 in California were without power Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service warned that wind gusts up to 60 mph will likely worsen the widespread power outages and downed trees, particularly in coastal areas where heavy, wet snow has accumulated. Prolonged heavy rain from an atmospheric river will bring more than a foot of rain to northern California and southwest Oregon through Friday, likely causing dangerous flash flooding, rock slides and debris flow, the weather service said.

Snow levels in the mountains will rise rapidly Wednesday and travel will be impossible at the pass level thanks to blizzard conditions in the Cascades and far northern California.

AccuWeather warned Tuesday that the bomb cyclone would "act like a massive firehose of rain at low elevations and a giant snow gun over the high country."

