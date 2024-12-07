Man dies as tree falls on van in high winds during Storm Darragh

CBC

Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv