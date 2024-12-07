Man dies as tree falls on van in high winds during Storm Darragh
A man has died after a tree fell onto his van during Storm Darragh, Lancashire Police say
A rare red weather warning has ended in Wales and south-west England - but yellow and amber alerts remain in place
A wind gust of 93mph (150kmh) was recorded this morning in Wales and heavy rain is forecast in some areas
Tens of thousands of people are without power, according to the National Grid - that includes some 35,000 premises in Wales
Football matches - including the Everton-Liverpool Merseyside derby scheduled for today - have been cancelled around the country due to adverse weather
Travel is seriously disrupted around the country, with Cardiff Airport closing its runway until 11:00 GMT. Rail services are disrupted and National Express coach services are impacted
