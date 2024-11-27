Thousands of Liam Payne fans sign petition for statue in his home city after singer's death

Liam Payne’s fans are pushing for a memorial to be erected in his home city of Wolverhampton (PA Wire)

Thousands of Liam Payne fans have signed a petition for a statue to be erected in his home city of Wolverhampton to commemorate the late singer.

The One Direction star died aged 31 last month after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne’s fans are now pushing for a “permanent memorial” to the singer in Wolverhampton in the form of a mural or statue.

Nearly 6,000 people from all over the world have signed the Change.org petition so far.

The petition reads: "His music was a harmonious blend of inspiration and comfort that resonated in the hearts of millions. His life and legacy deserve to be commemorated in a way that is as enduring as the light he imparted unto the world.

“By erecting a permanent structure in Wolverhampton, we are ensuring that Liam Payne is remembered for generations to come. This memorial will not only serve as a place to pay respects, but also a reminder of the incredible impact that individuals can make on the world.“

Fans have left flowers and cards for Payne in Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA Wire)

It proposes that Wolverhampton partners with local artists to create a memorial that “reflects the spirit and essence of Liam Payne”.

It concludes: “Let us honour Liam Payne’s legacy in a lasting way. A way that allows people from all walks of life to find a space to remember him and the joy his music brought into their lives. There is no better tribute to a man who dedicated his life to reaching people through his art."

One fan commented on the page: "Liam Payne should have a place where his fans should be allowed to go, he's loved and still is and well missed by many.

“I have seen how the fans sing and light candles and have made places for themselves, let's have somewhere we can all go and say a few words."

Another added: “Liam Payne deserves to be remembered forever. He was and always will be a legend, a son, a brother, a father and a friend. He was loved by so many. He will live on forever in Our hearts!!”

Leader of the local authority, Stephen Simkins told the BBC it was “right that we recognise every son and daughter from Wolverhampton that’s been an absolute asset to us”.

He added that although there was an “open door” to the idea of a memorial, it would only be done with the approval of Payne’s family.

After Payne’s death, fans paid tribute with flowers, messages, and cards left at the cenotaph and the Lady Wulfrun statue outside St. Peter’s Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton.

Several other memorials took place across the world, including in London, Paris, Stockholm, Munich, Madrid, and in Argentina where the musician died.

Payne - who shared a son Bear, seven, with ex Cheryl - was honoured at a funeral in Buckinghamshire last week.