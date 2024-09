ABC News

As we bumped over the wreckage of Rafah, we poked our heads above the sides of the armored truck. After climbing down from the Israel Defense Forces vehicle in which this small group of reporters last week was being ferried into the Gaza Strip’s southernmost city, we were hustled to one of the holes in the ground where Hamas, the terrorist group that governs the enclave, sunk its billions and stored massive arsenals -- and hostages, according to Israeli officials. Another hole led to a tunnel where the IDF said Hamas recently executed six hostages.