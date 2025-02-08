Thousands march at trans youth rallies opposing Queensland puberty blockers ban, organiser says

Cait Kelly Inequality reporter
·2 min read
<span>People in Newtown, Sydney, marched in support of transgender youth.</span><span>Photograph: Dean Lewins/EPA</span>
People in Newtown, Sydney, marched in support of transgender youth.Photograph: Dean Lewins/EPA

Thousands of people attended rallies across Australia on Saturday to show solidarity with transgender youth and their families, after the Queensland government’s decision to pause essential healthcare for trans minors.

Twenty rallies were held, including a crowd of 5,000 gathering in both Brisbane and Melbourne, 500 in Sydney and more than 200 in Cairns, lead organiser Jackie Turner said.

“We have shown today, with the thousands of people that have turned out … that people stand with the trans community and want to see gender-affirming care made accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it,” said Turner, who is also director of the Trans Justice Project.

“The Queensland government must urgently reinstate healthcare for trans youth.”

Last week Queensland’s Liberal National government put an immediate pause on new patients under 18 accessing gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapies, in the state’s public health system.

The state’s health minister, Tim Nicholls, said the ban would continue while the government undertook a review into the evidence for stage one and two hormone therapies for children with gender dysphoria.

Peak medical bodies, including the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and the Australian Medical Association Queensland, condemned the ban.

The decision will halt evidence-based healthcare for 491 young people and their families.

Brisbane mum Hannah, who did not want her last name used, said the change in policy had been “incredibly stressful” for her family.

“My 15-year-old has been on puberty blockers for four years and was just days away from going on HRT,” she said in a statement.

“Now that can’t happen. Like all teenagers, she just wants to look like her friends at school and express who she really is.”

Governments can’t be allowed to ban evidence-based healthcare solely on the basis of their political beliefs, Turner said.

“A lot of parents are feeling really angry and frustrated with the government,” she said.

Turner said the campaign would continue to pressure MPs across the country to stand up for the “freedom, justice and equality” of trans people.

“What I hope trans youth take away from this day is that you are not alone, and we’ve got your backs.”

