Thousands march in Washington DC to protest Trump’s presidency

Tens of thousands of protesters assembled in Washington DC on Saturday to voice their opposition to the impending presidency of Donald Trump, just two days prior to his official inauguration.

The march commenced from three separate locations within the city centre and concluded at the Lincoln Memorial, approximately two kilometres away.

Donald Trump retakes US presidency in stunning comeback

Dubbed the People’s March, the event drew a vibrant and diverse array of participants, including climate change activists, members of the LGBTQ+ community, feminists, pro-Palestinian advocates, and other concerned citizens concerned about what will happen under the incoming administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The atmosphere was lively and determined, though protesters occasionally encountered provocations from small groups of pro-Trump supporters along the route.

Trump returns to world stage at Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris

The march came in the wake of a contentious and polarising election in November, during which Trump secured victory despite losing the popular vote by nearly three million ballots.

His win, largely attributed to narrow successes in key battleground states, underscored deep divisions within the country and sparked significant public concern over issues ranging from environmental policies to human rights and social justice.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French far-right cautious of Trump as policies threaten European interests

Trump returns to world stage at Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris

France warns Trump over military threats to take control of Greenland