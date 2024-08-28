Thousands in Metro Detroit waking up without power

CBC

A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing